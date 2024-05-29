Tour de Tomato Bike Ride set to roll Saturday

May 28—One of the early events associated with the 40th Jacksonville Tomato Fest will be the Tour de Tomato Bike Ride, which is scheduled to get under way at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the parking lot adjacent to the Jacksonville High School tennis courts (1210 Corinth Street).

There will be three races, featuring varying distances and degrees of difficulty.

Ride #1 covers 5 miles and will take place within the Jacksonville City Limits. The race is designed for beginning riders and kids.

The sign-up fee for Race #1 is $20.

Covering 25 miles through Jacksonville and the surrounding rural area, Race #2 is billed as "exciting and challenging" on the registration form. The entry fee for this race category is $35.

Designed for riding experts, Race #3 will be 53 miles which should test the skill and endurance level of the more seasoned participants.

The registration fee is $35 for Race #3.

All riders will receive a free event t-shirt and a merchandise bag.

Tour de Tomato is being hosted by the Jacksonville Rotary Club in partnership with the City of Jacksonville.

All funds raised will be used to support the Jacksonville Rotary Club, including supporting local education through scholarships, non-profits and Rotary International causes.