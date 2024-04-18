‘Tour de Summerlin’ promises scenic bike rides in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada’s longest-running bicycle events return to the valley.

The 2024 celebration of multimodal transportation, Tour de Summerlin, marks its 22nd year with a scenic leisure ride through Downtown Summerlin.

“In Summerlin, we definitely like to promote a healthy lifestyle. It’s the hallmark of our community,” said Jenni Pevoto, Senior Director of Marketing for Howard Hughes. “The Tour de Summerlin has long been able to, for 22 years, promote that particular lifestyle. It caters to a lot of people who are avid cyclists and casual cyclists.”

Officials say Summerlin boasts multiple dedicated bike lanes, including an urban trail system with designated pathways for walkers and riders. Multiple bike racks are also located throughout the city.

“We are, in every way that we can, encouraging people to take their bike instead of their car to work,” said Pevoto.

Officials say the Tour de Summerlin offers abundant biking lanes used throughout different routes, promoting rider safety and an active lifestyle. 2024’s start and finish line will be located in Downtown Summerlin near The Lawn. Cyclists can participate in three different ride distances: 80, 40, and 20 miles. The routes offer some challenges for more advanced riders while also being attainable for riders looking to push themselves to a higher level or complete a longer distance.

The event will take place on April 19, beginning at 7 a.m. Online registration is closed, but interested parties can register in person on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information on the Tour de Summerlin is available on the event’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.