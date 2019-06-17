Tour de Suisse 2019, stage three results and standings: Peter Sagan wins sprint finish to leap into leader's yellow jersey

Peter Sagan crosses the line in Murten to claim the 17th Tour de Suisse stage win of his career - 2019 Getty Images

Peter Sagan claimed the 17th Tour de Suisse stage of his career on Monday when the Bora-Hansgrohe rider won an uphill finish at the end of the 162.3-kilometre run from Flamatt to Murten.

Sagan, who completed the third stage in 3hr 39min 25sec, became the new race leader and has a 10sec advantage over Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) while Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) is third another 1sec back.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos) remains in eighth place overall after the Welshman finished safely in the bunch on the same time as stage winner Sagan.

The Tour de Suisse continues on Tuesday with the 163.9km fourth stage from Murten to Arlesheim and concludes on Sunday in Goms.