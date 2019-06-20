Tour de Suisse 2019, stage six results and standings: Antwan Tolhoek holds off late charge from Egan Bernal for stage win

Antwan Tolhoek held on to win stage six - Velo

Antwan Tolhoek held off a late charge from Egan Bernal to win stage six of the Tour de Suisse.

Tolhoek proved to be the strongest climber in a 25-man breakaway and attacked in the final three kilometres of the finish to move clear of the pack.

But with just one kilometre to go, Bernal unleashed an attack from a peloton that was one-minute further down the mountain, rapidly drawing Tolhoek into focus and threatened to win the stage.

However, Tolhoek was strong enough to hold on as Bernal finished 17 seconds behind. Bernal's big finish, though, moved him into the race lead overall.

The Tour de Suisse continues on Friday with the 216.6km seventh stage from Unterterzen to St. Gotthard and concludes on Sunday in Goms.