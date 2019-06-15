Tour de Suisse 2019, stage one results and standings: Rohan Dennis powers into leader's jersey with time trial win

World time trial champion Rohan Dennis won his first race of the year at the Tour de Suisse to put the Bahrain-Merida rider into the leader's yellow jersey - EPA

Rohan Dennis won his first race of the year on Saturday when the Bahrian-Merida rider powered around the 9.5-kilometre time trial course around Langnau im Emmental in 10min 50sec.

The win was the first the world time trial champion had made since joining Bahrian-Merida from the now defunct BMC Racing and put the Australian into the leader's yellow jersey ahead of Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) who missed out by fractions of a second. Michael Matthews (Sunweb) was third, the Aussie trailing his compatriot by just 1sec.

Geraint Thomas, who is expected to lead Ineos at next month's Tour de France following team-mate Chris Froome's career-threatening crash in France on Wednesday, finished 17sec off the pace.

Egan Bernal who may be handed co-leadership duties with the defending champion, meanwhile, finished a further 5sec back.

The Tour de Suisse continues on Sunday with the 159.6km second stage around Langnau im Emmental and concludes next Sunday in Goms.