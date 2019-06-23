Tour de Suisse 2019, stage nine results and standings: Hugh Carthy storms to breakaway win and Egan Bernal wraps up victory

Hugh Carthy wins stage nine of the Tour de Suisse, the first WorldTour victory for the British rider - Velo

Hugh Carthy won his first ever WorldTour stage victory at the Tour de Suisse after making a solitary breakaway after only 5km of the final stage.

The 24-year-old, Preston-born EF Education First rider, who finished 11th at the Giro D'Italia also won the king of the mountains title as Ineos's Egan Bernal preserved his overnight lead to secure overall victory.

Carthy hung on to his lead over the peloton and kept his advantage intact as Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida), 22 seconds behind Bernal, made a final, desperate attempt to erode his lead with 25km to go. Bernal went with him and they crossed the line in second together, confirming Bernal's victory.

“It’s still sinking in,” Carthy said. "I just feel relief. We train hard and make sacrifices and we lose sight of victory. We want to win every race but It’s just relief to pay back the confidence of my team and team-mates, it’s nothing more than that at the moment.”

The winner, Bernal, added: “It is one of the biggest races I have won so I’m really happy, it gives me a lot of confidence for the races that are coming up. I’m happy because just before this race I had a big crash so to come here and win is really nice for me and the team.”

The WorldTour resumes when the Tour de France gets under way with a 192km flat stage near Brussels, Belgium, on Saturday July 6.