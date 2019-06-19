Tour de Suisse 2019, stage five results and standings: Elia Viviani times sprint to perfection again to claim second stage in a row

Viviani timed his sprint for the line to perfection at the end of the 177km stage - Keystone

Italy's Elia Viviani secured his second successive stage win on day five of the Tour de Suisse.

Viviani timed his sprint for the line to perfection at the end of the 177km stage from Munchenstein to Einsiedeln to edge home ahead of second-placed Peter Sagan.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider Viviani had won stage four in similar fashion, but Slovakia's Sagan, who finished third on Tuesday, extended his overall race lead to 14 seconds.

Belgium's Jasper Stuyben (Trek-Segafredo), Italian Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) and Australia's Michael Matthews (Sunweb) finished third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Bora-Hansgrohe rider Sagan leads the general classification ahead of Matthews, who holds a seven-second advantage over Denmark's Kasper Asgreen.

Another Australian, Rohan Dennis, is in fourth place overall and American Lawson Craddock is fifth, 27 seconds behind the leader.

The Tour de Suisse continues on Thursday with the 120.2km sixth stage from Einsiedeln to Flumserberg​ and concludes on Sunday in Goms.