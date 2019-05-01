Tour de Romandie 2019 – stage one results and standings: Primoz Roglic takes leader's jersey with sprint victory

Defending champion Primoz Roglic won Wednesday's stage in La Chaux-de-Fonds - EPA

Primoz Roglic won stage one at the Tour de Romandie on Wednesday as the defending champion wrested the leader's yellow jersey off the shoulders of Jan Tratnik following Tuesday's opening-day prologue where the Jumbo-Visma rider completed the prologue in Neuchâtel just 1sec slower than fellow Slovenian.

Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida) lost contact with Roglic and the main protagonists on the 166.4km stage from Neuchâtel to La Chaux-de-Fonds on the final climb – the Col de la Tourne – around 25km from the finish before also losing the lead on general classification.

Roglic took the stage with a sprint ahead of the hugely talented French climber David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), while Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), the Portuguese former world champion, rounded off the podium.

The general classification in the six-day race mirrors the day's podium with Gaudu and Costa going into Thursday's stage second and third respectively, while Geraint Thomas (Ineos) is fourth 13sec off the pace.

The Tour de Romandie continues on Thursday with the 174.4km second stage from Le Locle to Morges and concludes on Sunday with an individual time trial in Geneva.