Tour of Poland 2019, stage two – full results and standings: Luka Mezgec is victorious but Pascal Ackermann retains yellow jersey

Luka Mezgec won stage two of the Tour de Poland - REX

Luka Mezgec collected his first WorldTour level stage win since 2014 with victory on stage two of the Tour de Pologne.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider produced a powerful sprint on the downhill finishing straight in Katowice to beat Fernando Gaviria of UAE Team Emirates.

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) retains the yellow jersey after finishing third.

Mark Cavendish looked well placed on the run-in but was one of many riders who found themselves hemmed in on the finishing straight. He crossed the line in 18th place.

The Tour of Poland continues on Monday with the 157km third stage fromChorzow to Zabrze and concludes on Friday.