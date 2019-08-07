Tour of Poland 2019, stage five – full results and standings: Luka Mezgec holds off Team Ineos and sprints to win

Luka Mezgec won a sprint finish to take a second victory on stage five - Velo

The Slovenian made his move in the final 100 metres and pulling well clear of his rivals. Ineos had dominated the final 5km, setting up in support of Britain's Ben Swift, but their efforts stalled on the final climb, and Mezgec took advantage.

Stage five marked a return to racing after the tragic death of Belgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht, with stage four having been held as a memorial.

The Tour of Poland continues on Thursday with the 155km sixth stage from Zakopane to Zakopane and concludes on Friday.