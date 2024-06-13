Tour poised to add ‘Lifetime Achievement’ exemption into signature events for Tiger Woods

The PGA Tour’s policy board is poised to carve out an exemption into signature events for Tiger Woods, according to multiple members of the Player Advisory Council.

First reported by Golf.com, Golf Channel has confirmed the PAC unanimously agreed to create a “Lifetime Achievement category” into the circuit’s signature events for 82-event winner Tiger Woods, who hosts a signature event but is currently not qualified to play in any of them.

According to one PAC member, the 16 members of the council agreed to the new exemption and even though Woods was on the conference call when the proposed exemption was discussed he did not comment, either for or against, on the plan.

“The PAC supported adding an additional sponsor exemption recognizing Tiger Woods in his own category as a player who has reached an exceptional lifetime achievement threshold of 80+ wins,” this month’s player “Greensheet” explained.

The eight signature events currently include 70- to 80-player fields based on finishing inside the top 50 on the previous season’s points list and various other performance-based categories. The elevated events are allowed four sponsor exemptions but those are in demand.

The policy board is scheduled to meet next Tuesday at the Travelers Championship, the season’s final signature event, where the group will vote on the lifetime exemption.