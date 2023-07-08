Tour de Past: In the U.S., has interest in the Tour vanished?

Jul. 7—I can recall spending some of my summer days in front of the TV watching the Tour de France as a very young boy.

My father enjoyed tuning in to watch Lance Armstrong dominate the field in the late '90s and early 2000s.

Of course, Armstrong was stripped of his seven titles during that span for doping — something that was obviously cheating the game but also cheating himself and many Americans who sat down in front of their televisions like my father and I to watch a U.S. cyclist take home the title.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

I was born in 1997, so I wouldn't recall watching until about his last two or three Tour wins.

I wouldn't be one to claim to keep up with cycling or the top athletes in the sport around the world or even this country. But I can tell you, it's been 18 years now since the U.S. had a competitor like Armstrong.

Looking at the winners year by year for the Tour, the last cyclist before Armstrong would have been Greg LeMond, who won the event in 1986, '89 and '90.

So maybe Americans were spoiled for the better part of nearly two decades. Unfortunately, seven of those 10 titles had to be stripped during that 19-year span of success.

Advertisement

We're now approaching another two decades of zero winners. Is it time to call it the "Tour of the Past" for the United States? Is it too soon to say that?

I don't think so. The U.S. didn't compete in the 120-year-old event until 1981 in its 68th running. The Tour began in 1903, but had a four-year hiatus from 1915-18 and a seven-year pause from 1940-46 for the world wars.

Since Jonathan "Jaques" Boyer's debut in '81, the U.S. won 10 times in 25 years. Now they've gone silent for 18. And, again, seven of those don't count because Armstrong was caught doping. Could he have won them without the drugs? Maybe, but it doesn't matter because he cheated.

So, yes, I believe this is Tour de Past for the U.S.

Advertisement

There is an argument that the U.S. is still in a special place as one of 11 countries to win the event since the Americans debuted 42 years ago.

In fact, France has not won the event since winning five consecutive times from 1981-85. Only three other countries had won the event prior to the U.S. competing making a total of just 14 to ever win.

There's also the idea that the event has to be getting more and more competitive with better cyclists racing over the past 18 years. As training and bicycles have evolved and improved, the cyclists are likely more prepared for the race.

With that being said, it doesn't look like the Americans have been able to keep up with the progression. Dating back to the 2006 race, the U.S. has only managed a top 10 finisher seven times. We featured one in each year from 2008-2014.

Advertisement

That could be changing in 2023, though, with American Sepp Kuss in 10th place after seven stages.

The best finish was Christian Vande Velde in fourth place in '08. Vande Velde also took seventh in '09. The next-best cyclist as of late has been Tejay Van Garderen with fifth-place finishes in 2012 and 2014.

It's become a Tour of the Past for the Americans. But my question is: Why?

Is it a lack of progression? Have Americans just not had someone at the level as some of these other countries? Is there a lack of interest in competitive road racing in the states?

I'm not saying there hasn't been competition at all. Just a noticeable falloff with no cyclist winning since 2005 and none in the top 10 since 2014.

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on the United States' lack of success in the Tour de France?

Trey Vaughan is a page designer and sports reporter for The Joplin Globe. You can email him at tvaughan@joplinglobe.com with your thoughts on the Tour de France.