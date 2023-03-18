Tour de Normandie Féminin: Cédrine Kerbaol takes stage 2 solo victory
Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) captured a solo victory on stage 2 of Tour de Normandie Féminin. Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Zaaf Cycling Team) led the bunch sprint in 8 seconds later to finish as runner-up, while stage 1 winner Gladys Verhulst (FDJ-Suez) completed the podium in third.
The middle stage of the three-day race covered 103km from La Haye to Flamanville with a pair of intermediate sprints and three classified climbs. Using a late attack, Kerbaol stayed away for her first victory of the season.
With the victory, the 21-year-old jumped 24 spots into the GC lead. She has a four-second advantage over Verhulst and eight-second gap over Cordon-Ragot going into Sunday's final contest.
