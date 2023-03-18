Tour de Normandie Féminin: Cédrine Kerbaol takes stage 2 solo victory

ALTEA SPAIN FEBRUARY 18 LR Cédrine Kerbaol of France and Team CERATIZITWNT Pro Cycling and Veronica Ewers of The United States and Team EF EducationTIBCOSVB compete during the 7th Setmana Ciclista Volta Comunitat Valenciana Femines 2023 Stage 3 a 132km stage from Agost to Altea SetmanaCiclista23 on February 18 2023 in Altea Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images

Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) captured a solo victory on stage 2 of Tour de Normandie Féminin. Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Zaaf Cycling Team) led the bunch sprint in 8 seconds later to finish as runner-up, while stage 1 winner Gladys Verhulst (FDJ-Suez) completed the podium in third.

The middle stage of the three-day race covered 103km from La Haye to Flamanville with a pair of intermediate sprints and three classified climbs. Using a late attack, Kerbaol stayed away for her first victory of the season.

With the victory, the 21-year-old jumped 24 spots into the GC lead. She has a four-second advantage over Verhulst and eight-second gap over Cordon-Ragot going into Sunday's final contest.

