Tour de Langkawi a race of contrasts for Ryan Gibbons

Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) is interviewed at the start of the first stage of the 2022 Tour de Langkawi

When Ryan Gibbons first rode the Petronas Tour de Langkawi in 2017 the South African was racing with Dimension Data, the only WorldTour squad at that year’s event, and he left with a stage win – his first professional victory – and the overall title as well.

This year, his second time at the race, couldn’t have been a bigger contrast. For a start the October 11-18 event had moved from its February slot to being one of the last races on the calendar and had a peloton packed with the strength of six WorldTour teams. Then rather than February's dry climate, there was the wet weather that ultimately caused a route change after landslides on the planned stage 7 summit finish, Gunung Raya. Finally, Gibbons' role as a rider has also completely changed, too.

“The first time I’d done Langkawi it was the beginning of my career,” Gibbons told Cyclingnews. "It was also the beginning of the season so the motivation was really high."

"To be honest the race level wasn’t as high as this time, but now at the end of the season everyone is also a bit tired.”

This time the 28-year-old came into the eight-day race as part of a strong UAE Team Emirates with powerful contenders for both the stages and overall, so he was always likely to have to do a considerable amount of work in support.



However, with the team at half strength by stage 6, it probably felt every bit like he was carrying the load of four men in the draining heat and humidity.

Read more

Ivan Sosa wins overall of Tour de Langkawi, Molenaar wins final stage



Sjoerd Bax takes another confidence boosting win before UAE Team Emirates shift



Gunung Raya finish out of Tour de Langkawi after landslides on route



Gibbons eyes more opportunities to win at UAE Team Emirates

“With us being only three riders now, others out due to injury or illness or other reasons, it’s hard," Gibbons said before the start of the final stage in Kuah. "The level isn’t super, super high but still being only three riders it is quite difficult to get away and in breakaways and things like that. We are still very much marked."



"Also having a rider like George [Bennett], who at his best is one of the better climbers here, and having [Juan Sebastian] Molano, who is arguably the fastest here, it is extra pressure. Therefore I have to do a lot," he added, strongly emphasising the last words.

Bennett and the team successfully protected a solid fourth on the overall through a wet final stage on Langkawi on Tuesday, while Molano went in pursuit of a stage victory. Break riders Alex Molenaar (Burgos-BH) and Jason Osborne (Alpecin-Deceuninck) held off the chasing group but the Colombian UAE Team Emirates rider was the first of the bunch behind to cross the line on stage. That third place gave the team their first official podium of the event, as Molano had been relegated for an irregular sprint after crossing the line first on stage 2.

The end of that final stage on the tourist island off the northwest coast of Malaysia, with its blue waters centre stage and its forested mountains providing a dramatic backdrop, brought a long season to a close. It was a season many riders were happy to see reach an end and Gibbons was among their number.



"I’m really excited to close the chapter on 2022," said Gibbons, who has had a winless season. "It has been my most disappointing year. I did have a herniated disc in my back and had back surgery so I was off the bike for four months."



"And in a team like UAE Emirates – I’m humbled to be part of such a team, it’s one of the best in the world – but a rider like me, my role is quite undefined and because we have rock stars and superstars of the sport, it’s very seldom that I do get an opportunity. So I’m just hoping to show that I’m consistent and have fully recovered from my injury," Gibbons said of the year ahead.



The back surgery meant the rider who joined UAE Team Emirates in 2021 wasn't racing from late March to late July. He returned with some solid results in the late part of the season, but no podiums. Gibbons He was within the top ten in both stages of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon and came fourth on stage 5 to Kulim at the Tour de Langkawi. But he wants far more from 2023.



"I'd also like to have some wins next year," said Gibbons. "That will hopefully then give me more opportunities and hopefully get some momentum on board. But I'm very happy to close the door on 2022.”