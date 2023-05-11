Tour de Hongrie: Fabio Jakobsen wins soggy, crash-filled stage 2

Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-Quickstep)

Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep) claimed his first victory since early March and his third of the season with a searing sprint to win stage 2 of the Tour de Hongrie.

The European champion threaded a path through some tight gaps in a messy and wet run-in to Keszthely, before soaring clear of an impressive cast of rivals.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) opened his sprint after latching onto the lead-out train of Team DSM, but the Australian faded fast in the headwind, and the difference in speed as Jakobsen shot by was remarkable.

Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious), who was sprinting off Ewan's wheel, claimed second place, albeit several bike lengths behind, while DSM's sprinter Casper van Uden eased back in front of Ewan to claim the final podium spot.

Stage 1 winner and race leader Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) found himself out of position and had to settle for a place outside the top 10. As such, he had to hand over the leader's yellow jersey to his rival and compatriot, Jakobsen.

Both riders collected 10 bonus seconds for their stage wins and are tied for time atop the general classification, but Jakobsen is top on countback, his seventh-place finish from stage 1 being better than Groenewegen's stage 2 result.

Results

