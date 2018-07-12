The Tour de France Is Wide Open

Photo credit: JEFF PACHOUD - Getty Images

Crashes, mechanicals, mental lapses, positioning gaffes-the opportunities to lose time are legion in the Tour de France, and this first week has been full of all of them.

On Thursday’s tricky sixth stage, the Quick-Step team pounced on an opportunity set up by crosswinds. The team moved to the front, lifted the pace and, in a matter of moments, the pack split into three groups, with overall contenders like Jakob Fuglsang and Primoz Roglic caught behind. Things eventually came back together, but not without some panicked chasing. Later on, Tom Dumoulin and Romain Bardet had mishaps that gapped them off the pack, and both lost time on the uphill finish at Mûr-de-Bretagne.

Yet after all that, every single overall contender-favorite or dark horse-remains in the thick of it. They’ve lost teammates to illness and injuries, have had crashes and flats and ups and downs. But they’re still mostly healthy, and closely packed in the standings. No fewer than 18 riders in the top 30 overall have at least an outside shot at the final podium. More to the point, the total time gap across their positions is less than two minutes. If you focus on the clear favorites, the gap from Rigoberto Uran (6th) to Nairo Quintana (27th) is just 1:25.



That’s partly because the race hasn’t yet had a truly decisive stage, despite nervous uphill finishes like on Stage 6. Contrast that to last year’s mostly crash-free first week, which featured a legit summit finish on Stage 5, where Chris Froome assumed the lead, and control, early.

But the field also remains intact because fate has been an indiscriminate handicapper. Nearly every favorite in the field has had some kind of mishap, going back to Froome’s high-speed tumble on Stage 1. Since Froome and Richie Porte both lost time early, the much-feared team time trial essentially became a wash as they were able to, at most, gain back the time they lost and maybe a few seconds more.



Stages 7 and 8 are mostly flat affairs, likely to end in a field sprint or, possibly, a break staying away for the first time this year. Each day has a finish with tight corners taken at high speeds, but because these come inside the 3K-to-go marks-where riders aren’t penalized for mechanicals or being caught in a split behind a crash-the key concern will be simply staying upright.



That puts tremendous pressure on Sunday’s Stage 9, where the race will go over almost 22K of famed and feared cobblestone roads from the Paris-Roubaix classic. There are few sure things in the world of bicycle racing, but splits that day are one of them.

The last time the Tour visited the cobbles, in 2014, Froome crashed out in rainy conditions before even reaching the first sector. Fuglsang and Vincenzo Nibali emerged as the clear winners that day, and they, along with Alejandro Valverde, are likely the best cobble riders of the current crop of GC favorites. But much will depend on their teammates, positioning, and raw luck. Some riders, like Uran, Quintana, and Froome, have never raced on Roubaix cobbles.

Right now the weather forecast shows clear, sunny skies for Sunday. But with everyone still in contention, that only raises the pressure. By the first rest day, it’ll be a miracle if all 18 hopefuls are still in the mix.

