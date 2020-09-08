Tour de France verdict: Sam Bennett finds joyous end to chaotic, wind-buffeted, mentally frazzled day

Stage winner Ireland's Sam Bennett celebrates taking the best sprinter's green jersey after stage 10 of the Tour de France cycling race over 168.5 kilometers - Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via AP

This Tour de France continues to take no prisoners. But as the body count piles up, it is not half throwing up some good stories too.

On another stressful, chaotic day, both on and off the bike, the Tour’s most powerful figure, its race director Christian Prudhomme, was obliged to go into quarantine, along with five members of the ‘race bubble’, after they returned positive tests for Covid-19. It featured controversy, with pre-stage fears that a fast gallop through crosswinds, from the Ile d'Oléron to Ile de Ré, could get messy, borne out by multiple multi-rider crashes.

It even ended in tears, although they were ones of joy; Sam Bennett’s first ever stage win putting the Irishman back into the green jersey and providing a feelgood finish to a breathless day.

The drama was in keeping with the tenor of this unprecedented Tour. If this race reaches Paris on September 20 it will be a minor miracle.

All the talk overnight had been of whether any teams or riders would have to be sent home following the latest round of Covid-19 testing. And the day began inauspiciously in that score, with reports of an ambulance outside the Deceuninck-QuickStep hotel.

That proved to be a false alarm, the Belgian team explaining that one of their team members had had to be retested after an “error” at the lab. But nevertheless, it set the tone for the day.

By the time ASO finally released an official statement, roughly half an hour before the stage started next to Le Chateau-d'Oléron, speculation was at fever pitch.

In the end, all 166 riders remaining in the race at that point returned negative tests.

Prudhomme was not so lucky. The Tour’s race director will now have to quarantine for at least seven days after he returned a positive test, but the knock-on effect on France as a country could be huge. Prudhomme, who rides in the No1 car in the race convoy, had the French prime minister Jean Castex riding shotgun last weekend.

The race itself should not be too unduly affected. ASO were quick to point out that Prudhomme had not actually been part of the ‘race bubble’, since his role at the Tour also involves meeting and greeting VIPs. He had not, therefore, “been in direct contact with any of the riders or their entourage”.

ASO did confirm, however, four positive tests for staff members at Ineos Grenadiers, Mitchelton-Scott, Cofidis and AG2R La Mondiale, and another positive test for a ‘technical service provider’.

If those four staff members have infected any of their team-mates, we could yet see a team expelled from this Tour given the two-strikes-and-you're-out rule

The next round of testing is scheduled for the second rest day in Isère next Monday.

As ever, nothing is straightforward. The Telegraph understands that at least two of those positives may be overturned. Both Ineos and Mitchelton-Scott are hopeful they are ‘false positives’ and are conducting second PCR tests, and blood tests, on the relevant staff members.

Regardless, it was a stressful start to the day. And it only got more stressful when the action got under way.

EF Pro Cycling’s team manager Jonathan Vaughters had warned that the parcours was “incredibly dangerous”, given the number of riders, the number of roundabouts, and the crosswinds which meant that everyone wanted to be at the front.

