Tour de France verdict: Primoz Roglic's collapse was impossibly dramatic - step forward Tadej Pogacar

Sitting on the Tarmac, his shoes discarded next to him, sucking in air in great gulps of air with a stunned look on his face, Primoz Roglic could not believe what had just happened. Neither could anyone else watching on.

This was the Devon Loch of Tour de France finishes. A cycling version of Jean van de Velde’s collapse at Carnoustie in 1999.

Not since 1989, when the American Greg LeMond overturned a 50-second deficit to beat home favourite Laurent Fignon by eight seconds in a final-day time trial in Paris, had the Tour de France seen anything like it.

In one of the most astonishing turnarounds in Tour history, Tadej Pogacar, a 21 year-old from the village of Komenda (population 896) in Slovenia, defied all expectations to thrash his compatriot and champion-elect Roglic in the penultimate-day time trial and effectively wrap up the maillot jaune.

Tradition dictates that the yellow jersey is not attacked on the last day in Paris, meaning Pogacar will become the first Slovenian to win the Tour when the race rides into the French capital on Sunday, and the second youngest winner of all time after Henri Cornet, who won in 1904 just short of his 20th birthday.

The UAE Team Emirates rider will also take the white jersey for best young rider, and the polka dots jersey for best climber, denying Ineos Grenadiers’ Richard Carapaz, who had led that category by two points heading into Saturday’s stage and had the advantage - since he was not in general classification contention - of being able to go easy for the first 30km and then smash the final climb. No one could touch Pogacar though. It was as though he was from a different planet altogether.

Beginning stage 20, from Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, 57 seconds behind on GC, the expectation was that they would be well matched. If anyone had more left in the tank it was probably Roglic, who has been shepherded around France by the newest superteam in the sport.

View photos Primoz Roglic - GETTY IMAGES More

Instead, in dramatic scenes reminiscent of 1989, Pogacar turned the yellow jersey contest completely on its head. Roglic, going off last, never looked entirely comfortable. At the first split he was already 13sec off the time of Pogacar but most assumed he was just playing it safe, conserving his energy, and would come on strong in the final part. How wrong we were.

By the time the riders switched bikes at the foot of the final climb - swapping their stiff TT bikes with aerobars for road bikes better suited to climbing - it was clear something was seriously amiss. Roglic had trouble clipping in to the pedals and needed an excessively long push to get going. Up ahead of him, Pogacar was ploughing on relentlessly.

Jumbo-Visma team-mates Wout van Aert and Tom Dumoulin, the latter having set the fastest time of the day at that point, could only watch in horror as the Tour and the stage slipped away from them. It was quite stunning. By the time Roglic crossed the line, his yellow helmet weirdly lopsided on his head, he was 1min 56sec behind the time set by his young compatriot.

🤩 Legendary finish up La Planche des Belles Filles!



🎬 Tune in for the 1 minute highlights of stage 20.#TDF2020 #TDFunited pic.twitter.com/ICDe94iH14



— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) September 19, 2020

There was a completely stunned atmosphere as everyone tried to process what happened.

Story continues