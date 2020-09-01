Tour de France verdict: Primoz Roglic calls our bluff in serious statement of intent by Jumbo-Visma

At least now we can drop the pretence. Primoz Roglic, Jumbo-Visma’s ex-ski jumper and the big pre-race favourite, is clearly still flying.

The question is: can anyone stop him?

Roglic arrived at this Tour de France claiming he was still nursing an injury from the crash which saw him abandon the Critérium du Dauphiné two weeks ago. There were rumours even then that the injury was a smokescreen and that he simply wanted to ease a bit of pressure following Jumbo-Visma’s hugely dominant form at the Tour de l’Ain and the Dauphiné, where they rather showed up Team Ineos. But there were niggling doubts. As recently as last week Roglic’s partner, Lora Klinc, was telling Slovenian media that her man was “not confirmed” even to start the Tour.

As the 30-year-old exploded out of his saddle at the top of the Orcières-Merlette climb, in the Tour’s first summit finish on Tuesday, beating fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar [UAE Team Emirates] and Guillaume Martin [Cofidis] to the line, an audible gasp went up in the makeshift press room in an ice rink in the small Alpine ski village. "C'était du bluff!C'était du bluff!” screamed Laurent Jalabert on the television monitors, referring to Roglic’s miraculous turnaround. Whether the injury was a bluff or not, Roglic certainly seems in good nick now. This was a serious statement both from himself and from Jumbo-Visma. They did not need to show their hand this early in the race. But show it they did.

Jumbo looked absolutely immense. They had allowed Deceuninck-QuickStep - who have Julian Alaphilippe in the yellow jersey - to do all the work chasing the day’s breakaway. But after the last remnants of it were swept up with 6km remaining, they began to drive the pace ominously. Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) launched an ill-fated attack with 4.5km remaining of the final climb. Jumbo ignored it and just carried on riding.

The question heading into the stage had been whether Alaphilippe would be able to hold off Britain’s Adam Yates [Mitchelton-Scott], four seconds behind him in the GC, in the battle for yellow.

View photos The overall leader, French rider Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck Quick-Step team, in actio during the 4th stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France - CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock More

As it turned out, it was all either of them could do to hang on to the Jumbo train. Wout van Aert, in particular, put in a blistering turn on the front, then the American Sepp Kuss. Tom Dumoulin lurked dangerously. Some observers reckon he's in even better form than Roglic.

With 500m to go, Guillaume Martin launched an attack, which finally sparked others into life. But it was Roglic who clearly had most left in the tank, leaving Ineos’ defending champion Egan Bernal in his wake. The Colombian came home seventh on a troubling day for the British team. Pavel Sivakov, who fell multiple times in the crashfest in Nice on the opening stage, is struggling badly. Dead last in the race, the Russian is just getting through each day, presumably in the hope that he will be able to help out in the final week. His loss is keenly felt. Sivakov was probably Ineos’ form rider coming into the race. Richard Carapaz, meanwhile, who is the team’s designated ‘Plan B’, gave up 28 seconds on a relatively short climb.

Bernal, at least, seemed unconcerned. "It’s not good when another GC rider gets some seconds but I think we need to be patient and know that our best scenario is to arrive in the third week without losing too much time and then trying to recover time on the long climbs,” he reasoned. “We want to arrive as fresh as we can in the final week.”

Yates will hope to do something a bit sooner than that. Still just four seconds off the lead, he should have another chance to go for yellow on Thursday when stage six concludes with another summit finish, this time in the Massif Central on Mont Aigoual. “I live to fight another day,” he said. “It would have been nice to attack. But the pace was pretty fast at the end there. There wasn’t much I could do.”