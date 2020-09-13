Tour de France verdict: The Ineos post-mortem can wait, but Egan Bernal's reign as champion is over

It was meant to be the day Egan Bernal came roaring back into yellow jersey contention. Back in terrain which he preferred. Not quite the Alps, with its high altitude. But a long summit finish, at least, featuring a gentler, more consistent average gradient than Friday’s leg-burner in the Auvergne where Bernal shipped over half a minute to Slovenian rivals Primoz Roglic [Jumbo-Visma] and Tadej Pogacar [UAE Team Emirates]. As it turned out, Bernal’s labours last Friday were a sign. When he wakes up this morning, on this Tour’s second rest day, the 23 year-old will have to reflect on the fact that his reign as champion is over.

A simply devastating performance from Team Jumbo-Visma on Stage 15 on Sunday put Ineos Grenadiers, and Bernal in particular, to the sword, doing to the British superteam what they have done to so many others in the last few years.

Jumbo, with numbers on the front, set a searing tempo on the final ascent of the Grand Colombier, and Bernal could not hack it. Not even close. He cracked 13km from the top, and with his team-mates rallying around him, he laboured up the rest of the climb, finishing over seven minutes down on the stage winner Pogacar, who beat his compatriot Roglic in a dramatic two-up sprint.

Pogacar’s second stage win of the race, and the 10 bonus seconds he picked up for his efforts, reduced the deficit to the race leader to just 40 seconds.

It looks like being a two-way battle for yellow now, although Wednesday’s Queen Stage in the Alps, from Grenoble to Meribel by way of the Col de la Madeleine and the Col de la Loze, could yet have a say. As could a handful of riders still standing up to Jumbo. Rigoberto Uran [EF Pro Cycling] and Miguel Angel Lopez [Astana] are both within two minutes of the yellow jersey. Even Adam Yates [Mitchelton-Scott], who spent four days in the maillot jaune in week one, is hanging in there. Yates even tried a bold attack on Sunday, going solo from 7km out, in a bid for glory. But he was reeled in by the Jumbo machine.

“Yeah I wanted to try something before the rest day,” explained Yates, who is now 2min03sec in arrears. “I’m getting better day by day. I didn’t want it to come down to the last 1km or 2km. Because in previous days I kind of waited and then suffered just holding the wheel. But Jumbo weren’t happy with me doing that so they rode me back.”

Did they ever. Wout van Aert, MVP of the Tour so far, rode almost 8km on the front before swinging over, his devastating effort enough to kill the GC ambitions of both Bernal and Nairo Quintana [Arkea-Samsic] for another year. Even after his exertions, Van Aert was able to recollect himself and ride in with the Bernal group. It almost felt as if he was trolling Ineos. Sepp Kuss, the Coloradan celebrating his 26th birthday, took over. Then Tom Dumoulin, a former Giro d’Italia champion. It was Dumoulin who shut down Yates’s attack.

It was an incredible show of strength. And it left Ineos’s Tour in tatters. Some wondered whether Bernal’s back injury, which forced him out of last month’s Criterium du Dauphine, might have been a factor. If it was, Bernal did not reach for it. "I lost three years of my life today,” he said. “The back is no excuse. The team are going to have to reconsider our objectives for this final week." Everyone is. Pog-Rog are making heavy metal.

Colombian rider Egan Bernal (C) of the Ineos Grenadiers team crosses the finish line of the 15th stage of the Tour de France over 174.5km from Lyon to Grand Colombier, France

