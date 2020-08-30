Tour de France verdict: Favourite for stage two, Julian Alaphilippe delivered in stunning fashion

As he crossed the finish line, having won a thrilling three-up sprint against Marc Hirschi [Sunweb] and Britain’s Adam Yates [Mitchelton-Scott], Julian Alaphilippe raised his eyes skywards and pointed to the heavens in memory of his father, who died in June. The smile on his face was one of pure ecstasy. This victory meant so much, to Alaphilippe and to France.

The 28-year-old Deceuninck-QuickStep rider with the d’Artagnan goatee and the swashbuckling style to match was always the heavy favourite to win stage two of this year’s Tour. It might have been designed for him with its two big cols, to sap the legs of the pure sprinters, followed by two smaller kickers near the end. Perfect for him to launch a trademark attack.

But it is one thing being the favourite, and quite another to deliver in such stunning fashion, when the whole peloton knows what you are going to do and is watching you like a hawk.

Alaphilippe delivered. Exploding clear of the bunch with 13.3km of the stage remaining, at the foot of the final kicker, the Col des Quatre Chemins, the Frenchman initially had just Hirschi with him for company. Yates bridged across a couple of kilometres later.

But while the Briton was first over the top - taking a useful eight bonus seconds to Alaphilippe’s five and Hirschi’s two - the Frenchman was always in control.

Driving the pace on the descent, the trio turned a 14-second advantage into around 21 seconds before, realising they were not going to get caught, they slowed to begin a dangerous game of cat and mouse with the finish line on the Promenade des Anglais in sight.

The bunch was closing fast when Alaphilippe finally launched his sprint, almost in the last 100m, immediately springing a couple of bike lengths clear of Hirschi who never quite recovered. Yates was well beaten but phlegmatic. “I was never going to win the sprint was I?” he smiled. “I think third was the best I could have got out of that situation.

C’est pour toi Papa. Tu me manques tellement.

Merci les garçons ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TitBSEaOry

— Julian Alaphilippe Officiel (@alafpolak1) August 30, 2020

“All in all it was a good day. [The finish] was a block headwind and I ended up on the front. So not a good scenario there for me! But like I said, I was probably never going to win that sprint anyway, they are both faster than me. So yeah, have to be happy with third.”

Yates’s consolation was to move up to second on general classification courtesy of those earlier bonus seconds. He now trails Alaphilippe by four seconds in the overall standings. But he has already said he is not riding for GC at this Tour. Despite finishing fourth in 2016, when he won best young rider, Yates is here to win stages. As is Alaphilippe. At least that is what he is saying publicly. He said the same last year and then got to within four stages of Paris before anyone could take yellow off him, spending two weeks in the maillot jaune. Who knows. He might just do the same again.

He said he would try to do the jersey proud. “For sure, when you’re in yellow you have to respect the jersey, you have to respect the race, we are in the biggest race of the world. So for sure it’s always special to be in yellow. This victory means a lot to me, I promised myself to win for my father, it was also important to win for the team because I’ve been unlucky for a while now. I’m proud and happy.”

After the madness and chaos of Saturday, when the rain turned the roads of Riviera into an “ice rink”, Sunday’s was a far more straightforward stage. No less sapping though. There were some sore, weary bodies slogging over the Col de la Colmiane and the Col de Turini, both climbs over 1500m of altitude.

Lotto-Soudal only had six riders, both John Degenkolb and Phillipe Gilbert having knackered their knees in Saturday’s dance on ice. Wout Poels [Bahrain-McLaren] was racing with a broken rib. GC contender Tom Dumoulin [Jumbo-Visma] hit the deck after tangling with Ineos’ Michal Kwiatkowski.

It does not get any easier. Tomorrow’s ‘sprint stage’ to Sisteron features four categorised climbs and ends in a summit finish at nearly 2000m altitude.

Will Alaphilippe still be in yellow when we reach Orcieres-Merlette? He certainly has some carrot. If the Tour is called off due to Covid-19 at any point while he is in yellow, France could have its first champion since Bernard Hinault in 1985. Like last year, it may be some time before anyone is able to prise it from him.