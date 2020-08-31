Tour de France verdict: Adam Yates carries the flag in year of slim pickings for British riders

It may be slimmer pickings than usual in terms of British riders this year, with past champions Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas both high-profile absentees from the 107th Tour de France, not to mention 30-times stage winner Mark Cavendish.

But Bury’s Adam Yates has a chance to add his name to the history books by claiming the famous yellow jersey on Tuesday.

The 28 year-old, who rides for Australian team Mitchelton-Scott, finds himself in second place in the general classification heading into the fourth stage from Sisteron to Orcières-Merlette, only four seconds behind leader Julian Alaphilippe [Deceuninck-QuickStep].

If Yates wins stage four, even if Alaphilippe finishes second with no time gaps between them, he is guaranteed to go into yellow thanks to the bonus seconds on offer on the line, which would put them level time-wise. Their average finish positions over the first four days would then be used to separate them, with Yates marginally better off on that score after rolling home 41st yesterday compared with Alaphilippe’s 58th.

Of course, there is no guarantee either of them will contest Tuesday's final, but they have as good a chance as anyone. They are both clearly in form and the final climb - 7.1km at an average gradient of 6.7 per cent - should suit them.

Much may depend on whether Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers see them as genuine threats to their riders’ hopes of overall victory in Paris. Alaphilippe and Yates both deny having designs on the yellow jersey in the long term. But Alaphilippe said that last year, too, and ended up going within four days of victory. Yates, meanwhile, finished fourth overall in 2016 and clearly has the pedigree to ride for GC. His twin Simon won the Vuelta a España two years ago.

If the likes of Primoz Roglic, Tom Dumoulin [both Jumbo-Visma] and Egan Bernal [Ineos Grenadiers] suspect either of them is bluffing they will keep them on a very short leash.

But the race favourites will not want to go too deep either. We are only on day four, and there are some massive days to come later this week.

The Tour route this year is unusual in that the organisers have crammed the first week with climbs. Tuesday’s summit finish is actually the earliest road summit finish in Tour history. The 1979 Tour featured a time trial to Superbagnères on stage two, but never before has the peloton had to race up to an Alpine ski station on the fourth day of the race.

And while Monday’s stage was a far, far easier day in the saddle for the GC contenders - France's Jérôme Cousin was allowed to spend 110km off the front alone before he was swept up with 16km to go, setting the scene for a bunch sprint into Sisteron which was won brilliantly by Caleb Ewan [Lotto Soudal], the Australian timing his sprint perfectly into a strong headwind to squeeze past Peter Sagan [Bora-Hansgrohe] and snatch victory from Irishman Sam Bennett [Deceuninck-QuickStep] - the riders will be wary with Thursday another summit finish, this time in the Massif Central, before the race hits the Pyrenees this weekend.

It promises to be a fascinating stage, with four categorised climbs even before the final climb to Orcières-Merlette. Alaphilippe said he would do everything in his power to hang on to yellow, even if he stressed again that he was not anticipating holding on to it once the race hits the Alps in week three. “I recced the Alpine stages and it will be really difficult,” he told reporters after the finish in Sisteron. “Tomorrow I do my best to defend the yellow jersey. I'm proud to wear it. It’s a huge happiness that I feel, so I will give it my all to keep it. If I keep it it will be another bonus. Every day is just a bonus.”

