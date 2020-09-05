Tour de France verdict: Adam Yates holds strong as Thibaut Pinot and Julian Alaphilippe suffer

Britain’s yellow jersey wearer Adam Yates showed his mettle on the first big day of climbing at the 107th Tour de France, suggesting he may prove harder to shake than his rivals realise.

The 28-year-old, who rides for Australian team Mitchelton-Scott, produced a wonderfully gutsy ride on stage eight, the first of two big days in the Pyrenees.

Yates had looked to be in difficulty when he was dropped from the group of race favourites on the final ascent of the day, the Col de Peyresourde. But he did not panic. Riding at his own pace, he gradually made his way back to the group in time for the descent into the finish town of Loudenvielle.

“I just tried to hang on for as long as possible,” Yates explained afterwards. “I had to pull out and ride at my own pace. But I came back in my own time and then managed to stay with them over the top.”

If there were any doubts about his right to lead the race when he inherited the maillot jaune on Wednesday thanks to a bizarre mistake by Belgian team Deceuninck-QuickStep, who gave Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe an illegal bottle in the last 20km of the stage, there are none now.

Alaphilippe was one of a number of big-name riders to haemorrhage time as the race exploded on the first big climbs of the race.

Thibaut Pinot, France’s great white hope, was dropped on the hors categorie Port de Bales, the penultimate climb of the day. He eventually finished over 25 minutes behind stage winner Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale), who won from the day’s breakaway, and over 18 minutes behind Yates. Pinot’s hopes of becoming the first French Tour champion since Bernard Hinault in 1985 are over for another year.

On a day of high drama, his compatriot Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) unexpectedly roared back into contention. Bardet slipped away from the yellow jersey group over the top of the Peyresourde, as did Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), the duo clawing back a few precious seconds.

The biggest surprise, though, was Jumbo-Visma. The Dutch team have looked by far the strongest in the first week of this race, which was delayed by two months due to coronavirus and which is taking place against a backdrop of huge uncertainty with rising Covid-19 infection rates in France.

Many expected Jumbo leader Primoz Roglic, who lies second overall, just three seconds behind Yates, to grab the race lead on Saturday.

Instead Jumbo-Visma showed the first cracks in their armour. Setting a searing pace on the Port de Bales and the Col de Peyresourde, they only succeeded in hurting themselves. Tom Dumoulin, their co-leader, lost two minutes to Yates, tumbling down the GC. Roglic, meanwhile, looked as strong, but failed to go with Pogacar and Bardet when they attacked, trying instead to go with Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic). They ended up riding in with Yates. “We planned on doing something for the GC but this wasn't the plan,” admitted their New Zealand rider George Bennett.

The big question now is whether Yates can get out of the Pyrenees still in yellow. Sunday's stage from Pau to Laruns is another brute featuring five categorised climbs.

If he can, questions will begin to grow that he might be able to take the jersey all the way to Paris. Yates has consistently said that is not his intention; that he is here to ride for stage wins rather than yellow after illness a few weeks ago hampered his build-up. But bookmakers are beginning to doubt themselves. The Briton’s odds of winning overall have shortened to 16-1, making him fifth favourite.