Tour de France tweaks 2021 dates, avoids Olympic clash

The 2021 Tour de France will start a week earlier than originally scheduled, avoiding an overlap with the start of the Tokyo Olympics that were postponed to next year.

“The French stage race will finish on 18 July, the weekend before the first weekend of the Olympics,” according an International Cycling Union (UCI) press release Tuesday.

The 2021 Tour was originally scheduled to start July 2 in Copenhagen, setting up for a July 25 finish in Paris.

That was before the Olympics were postponed by one year, to open July 23, 2021. The men’s road race, traditionally one of the first medal events, is scheduled July 24.

The 2020 Tour de France was also originally scheduled a week earlier that normal to avoid an Olympic clash. The 2020 Tour was postponed to an Aug. 29 start due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Having the Tour end a week before the Olympics better allows top cyclists to compete in both events.

Australian Rohan Dennis, the 2018 and 2019 World time trial champion, previously said he might have to skip the 2021 Tour if it overlapped with the Tokyo Games.

