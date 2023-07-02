Tour de France stage two live: Latest updates from the second day

Neilson Powless (front) and Edvald Boasson Hagan have dropped Remi Cavagna from the breakaway - Reuters/Stephane Mahe

03:20 PM BST

43km to go

We have 43km to go and Powless and Boasson Hagan are just over two minutes ahead of the peloton. Another insight from EF-Education EasyPost over their team radio as they inform Powless that he needs to step it up now.

EF-Education EasyPost's Neilson Powless still in the breakaway with Edvald Boasson Hagan - Shutterstock/Martin Divisek

03:13 PM BST

50km to go

We have just dipped under 50km to go on stage two. There are just a few kilometres until the peloton will pass the parents of the Yates brothers. That will be a great moment for Adam and Simon. The gap between the breakaway and the peloton sits at just over two minutes.

03:05 PM BST

54km to go

UAE Team Emirates’ Matteo Trentin has gone down in a crash in the peloton and needs a change of bikes. This means the pace has slowed with UAE on the front of the peloton which will be music to the two men in the breakaway. They will send no-one back to help him though so it could be a lonely road to the finish for Trentin. Mark Cavendish and the rest of the sprinters who were dropped have now got back into the peloton.

02:53 PM BST

64km to go

On the EF-Education EasyPost team radio, they have told Powless that they think UAE Team Emirates will take it easy on the descent and that now is the time to push on.

02:50 PM BST

66km to go

The work from UAE Team Emirates at the front of the peloton has reduced the gap to the breakaway to under two minutes.

UAE Team Emirates setting the tempo at the front of the peloton - Shutterstock/Martin Divisek

02:48 PM BST

68km to go

Neilson Powless takes the two points at the summit of the Côte d’Alkiza to extend his lead at the top of the king of the mountains classification. He now has a seven point lead in the KOM standings as he sits on 10 points.

Neilson Powless takes yet more KOM points to ensure he stays in the polka dot jersey for another day 🤍❤️🇺🇸



Meanwhile, behind the peloton, the grupetto of sprinters is forming behind as UAE Team Emirates pile on the pressure 🚌https://t.co/sJSAnImGrK #TDF2023 #ITVCycling pic.twitter.com/owEa9xF23G — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 2, 2023

02:46 PM BST

69km to go

Another sprinter has been dropped from the peloton in the form of Soudal-Quick Step’s Fabio Jakobsen. Actually you can add Dylan Groenewegen’s (Jayco-Alula) name to that list of sprinters dropped.

02:43 PM BST

70km to go

Mark Cavendish has been dropped on the climb, which is not the biggest surprise but he will have the support of a few team-mates. Meanwhile there is a crash in the middle of the peloton. Luckily it looks like no-one is hurt but that will not help a number of riders towards the back of the peloton up this climb.

02:40 PM BST

71km to go

The peloton has now hit the Côte d’Alkiza and it is UAE Team Emirates setting the pace at the front of the peloton.

UAE Team Emirates set the pace at the front of the peloton - Shutterstock/Martin Divisek

In the breakaway Remi Cavagna (Soudal-Quick Step) has just been dropped by Edvald Boasson Hagan and Neilson Powless on this climb.

Remi Cavagna gets 𝙙𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙙 by Neilson Powless and Edvald Boasson Hagen as the leaders climb to Alkiza! 😳#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/vxVAVwnyVj — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 2, 2023

02:37 PM BST

72km to go

Plenty of rain has fallen but the sun has come out now which might be a relief with the descents ahead. The breakaway has reached the Côte d’Alkiza, which is a 4.2km climb at an average gradient of just under 6%.

02:32 PM BST

75km to go

The breakaway are approaching the next climb up the Côte d’Alkiza, which is a category three climb. It is now very wet on the roads which could have a significant impact on the last 75km of this stage.

02:30 PM BST

77km to go

The rain is still falling in the Basque Country which could cause havoc on the descents to come. The gap between the breakaway and the peloton is just over two and a half minutes. Mark Cavendish has managed to work his way back into the peloton.

02:26 PM BST

81km to go

The pace has stepped up in the peloton with UAE Team Emirates right at the front of the peloton as they have been for a lot of the day. Marc Soler is at the front for UAE. The gap out in front is down under three minutes now. Mark Cavendish has been dropped from the peloton on this climb. His team-mates Cees Bol and Gianni Moscon are with him.

02:15 PM BST

87km to go

The breakaway’s lead has now been reduced down to three and a half minutes. There was a minor incident in the peloton involving Alexander Edmondson (DSM Firmenich) but all is okay as he is working his way back into the peloton.

DSM-Firmenich's Alexander Edmondson crashes but is fine to continue - AFP/Marco Bertorello

02:09 PM BST

93km to go

One of the members of the breakaway, Edvald Boasson Hagan, is riding his 239th stage of the Tour de France, since 2010. It’s his 13th appearance at the Tour.

01:59 PM BST

97km to go

Rain is starting to fall at the Tour. The riders might not mind the rain at the moment but will be hoping it is not too heavy for the descents ahead.

01:54 PM BST

100km to go

We have just reached 100km to go on stage two. The breakaway’s lead currently stands at four and a half minutes and the peloton seem content to allow them that gap for the time being.

Current leader Adam Yates and his UAE Team Emirates team are at the front of the peloton - Shutterstock/Martin Divisek

01:44 PM BST

108km to go

One of the brilliant things of the Tour de France is the beautiful scenery and the Basque country is delivering:

01:41 PM BST

112km to go

Powless has taken three points in the king of the mountains classification. He leads the KOM with eight points ahead of Georg Zimmermann and Pascal Eenkhorn, who are on three points.

01:34 PM BST

116km to go

The peloton have now reached the summit of the Côte d’Aztiria and it is Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) who brings up the rear in the peloton.

01:30 PM BST

121km to go

The breakaway has reached the top of the Côte d’Aztiria and once again Neilson Powless is allowed to go over the top in first, which gives him another point in the king of the mountains classification. Behind the peloton are bringing that gap down. It is now down to three and a half minutes.

EF-Education EasyPost's Neilson Powless is adding to his lead in the king of the mountains classification - Shutterstock/Martin Divisek

01:23 PM BST

124km to go

The peloton have now made their way over the top of the Col d’Udana as the breakaway hit the next climb which is the Côte d’Aztiria, a category four climb.

01:20 PM BST

126km to go

Behind in the peloton UAE Team Emirates have taken around 30 seconds out of the breakaway on this climb so far. They have still got 1km of the climb to go.

01:19 PM BST

127km to go

The three riders in the breakaway are reaching the top of the Col d’Udana. Neilson Powless takes the maximum two points on the top of the climb and extends he lead in the king of the mountains classification by a couple of points. They are not far away from the next climb, which is a category four.

01:14 PM BST

130km to go

UAE Team Emirates are at the front of the peloton as they hit the foot of the Col d’Udana climb. Mikkel Bjerg is the man at the front of the UAE train. They are just shy of five minutes down on the breakaway.

UAE Team Emirates take their place at the front of the peloton - Reuters/Stephane Mahe

01:09 PM BST

132km to go

The breakaway hits the first categorised climb up for Col d’Udana, which is 4.5km long. It is a category three climb. They have a lead over the peloton of four minutes 50 seconds.

12:55 PM BST

142km to go

The breakaway, who currently lead the peloton by just under five minutes, are about 10km from the first categorised climb up the Col d’Udana.

Neilson Powless leads the breakaway group, who have a near five minute advantage over the peloton - Shutterstock/Martin Divisek

12:42 PM BST

153km to go

Provisional points classification after the intermediate sprint:

1. Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates), 30

2. Simon Yates (Jayco-Alula), 25

3. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), 22

4. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), 21

5. Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies), 20

6. Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny), 20

The stage winner at San Sebastian will collect 50 points.

12:39 PM BST

158km to go

Result of the intermediate sprint at Legutio (km 40.6):

1. Edvald Boasson Hagen, 20 pts

2. Rémi Cavagna, 17 pts

3. Neilson Powless, 15 pts

At 4’25’’:

4. Jasper Philipsen, 13 pts

5. Sam Welsford, 11 pts

6. Bryan Coquard, 10 pts

7. Biniam Girmay, 9 pts

8. Mads Pedersen, 8 pts

9. Mark Cavendish, 7 pts

10. Dylan Groenewegen, 6 pts

12:34 PM BST

160km to go

The breakaway currently has a lead of four and a half minutes over the peloton.

12:28 PM BST

165km to go

The lead-outs start in the peloton ahead of the intermediate sprint. The likes of Mark Cavendish, Mads Pederson and Jasper Philipsen are all up there. It was close between Sam Welsford and Jasper Philipsen on the line but they have given it to Philipsen for fourth across the line after the breakaway.

💚 Fierce battle for the green jersey in the peloton! 🇧🇪 @JasperPhilipsen grabs 13 points ahead of 🇦🇺 @sam_welsford behind the breakaway.



💚 La bataille pour le maillot vert fait rage dans le peloton ! 🇧🇪 @JasperPhilipsen empoche 13 points devant 🇦🇺 @sam_welsford.#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/vRjLxaNJAm — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 2, 2023

12:25 PM BST

166km to go

Another man who was fancied for yesterday was Soudal-Quick Step’s Julian Alaphilippe. Let’s now hear from the Frenchman:

"I will try to hang on and try to follow the best guys on Jaizkibel"



Julian Alaphilippe gave his thoughts ahead of stage 2 🇫🇷#TDF2023 #ITVCycling pic.twitter.com/sBI0KK3Ybj — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 2, 2023

12:23 PM BST

168km to go

We are at the intermediate sprint at Legutio and TotalEnergies’ Edvald Boasson Hagan is allowed by the other two members of the breakaway to role across the line first and take the maximum 20 points. The peloton are over four minutes behind but when they reach the intermediate sprint there will be a sprint on as there are points still available for the points classification.

Edvald Boasson Hagen wins the intermediate sprint and takes 20 points! 🟢#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/mSMvwhlfYh — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 2, 2023

12:12 PM BST

176km to go

Another man who was fancied for yesterday’s opening stage was Alepcin-Deceuninck’s Matheiu van der Poel, but again it did not work out for him. Let’s hear his thoughts ahead of stage two:

"It's a long Tour, I'll see what comes along"



Mathieu van der Poel spoke to Daniel about not being able to follow attacks yesterday and targeting a stage win 🇳🇱#TDF2023 #ITVCycling pic.twitter.com/AHJ6cqXBj1 — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 2, 2023

12:09 PM BST

178km to go

The trio in the breakaway now have a four minute advantage over the peloton.

12:04 PM BST

181km to go

After a brilliant finish to yesterday’s first stage, let’s hope we are in for another one today. But who will win? Let’s see what the Eurosport team think:

12:02 PM BST

183km to go

One man who was fancied for yesterday’s stage was Britain’s Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), but it was not to be for him. Let’s hear from him ahead of today’s stage.

"Yesterday and today, both stages that suit me. I hope for a better day today"



Tom Pidcock spoke to Daniel about his disappointing stage 1 and chances on stage 2 🇬🇧#TDF2023 #ITVCycling pic.twitter.com/Rm4Oqls3Bg — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 2, 2023

11:58 AM BST

185km to go

Cavagna, Powless and Boasson Hagan now have a lead of two minutes and 45 seconds out in front.

Remi Cavagna (left), Edvald Boasson Hagan (centre) and Neilson Powless form the early breakaway - Reuters/Stephane Mahe

11:53 AM BST

190km to go

We are roughly 20km into this second stage and that group of three consisting of Cavagna, Powless and Boasson Hagan now have a lead of nearly two minutes. The pace in the peloton has slowed significantly and they seem content allowing those three to go away for now.

11:45 AM BST

197km to go

A group of three have broken away at the front which consists of Rémi Cavagna (Soudal-Quick Step), Neilson Powless (EF-Education EasyPost) and Edvald Boasson Hagan (Total Energies). Powless currently leads the king of the mountains classification. It looks like the peloton seems happy to let that group get away for the time being as the pace slows.

11:40 AM BST

200km to go

That first attempt of a breakaway has already been reeled back by the peloton. The pace is already very high and there are probably quite a few riders in the peloton hoping things calm down soon.

11:39 AM BST

202km to go

A group including Magnus Cort, Pascal Eenkhorn, Anhony Turgis and Mads Pedersen has formed but the peloton is working hard to reel them back in. The breakaway is struggling to get away in these early stages.

An early breakaway including Magnus Cort and Mads Pedersen tries to get away on stage two - Velo/David Ramos

11:36 AM BST

204km to go

It is going to be difficult for a breakaway to get away in these early stages. A group of four has got a little ahead of the peloton and sprinter Mads Pedersen of Lidl-Trek is trying to get across. He will be thinking about the green jersey (points classification) points available at the intermediate sprint.

11:33 AM BST

We are underway

The flag drops slightly beyond kilometre zero as we wait for a few riders to get back into the peloton and the proper racing on stage two gets underway. We have an intermediate sprint around 40km into today’s stage and it is fairly flat up to that sprint.

11:23 AM BST

Family affair

It was a great day for Britain, Bury and the Yates brothers as Adam got the better of Simon to win the stage and claim yellow. Today they will be supported by their parents on the course! A special few days for the Yates family!

John and Sue Yates are out on course today 👫



How incredible to watch your kids fighting it out on the biggest stage, with one of them leading the race 🙌💛🇬🇧#TDF2023 #ITVCycling pic.twitter.com/aU4ZupvEzj — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 2, 2023

11:19 AM BST

General classification after stage one

1. Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) 4hrs 22mins 39secs

2. Simon Yates (Team Jayco-AlUla) +8secs

3. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +18secs

4. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) +22secs

5. Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) Same time

6. Victor Lafay (Cofidis) Same time

7. Jai Hindley (BORA-hansgrohe) Same time

8. Mattias Skjlemose (Lidl-Trek) Same time

9. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) Same time

10. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) Same time

11:17 AM BST

Neutralised roll-out

The neutralised roll-out has just begun. It will be much shorter than yesterday’s which was around 30 minutes on the opening day of the 2023 Tour de France. Today’s will be about 10 minutes so the proper racing will get underway fairly promptly.

The peloton rolls out at the start of the second stage - Shutterstock/Martin Divisek

11:13 AM BST

Adam Yates in yellow

We were promised an exciting, unpredictable opening stage and it delivered. Not your usual, easy first day. Instead we had a fair bit of climbing and created a fascinating finish. A day for British cycling to enjoy as the Yates twins, Adam and Simon, went head-to-head in the final 10km for the stage win after breaking away from a group of general classification contenders including Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar. Which Yates brother was going to win. It was UAE Team Emirates’ Adam who pipped his twin to take the first stage and with it the yellow jersey.

Current leader Adam Yates (right) awaiting the start next to his brother Simon, who finished second yesterday behind Adam - AFP/Anne-Christine Poujoulate

Whilst we enjoyed the thrill of the boys from Bury going up against each other, sadly it was a day to forget for Movistar’s Enric Mas and EF-Education EasyPost’s Richard Carapaz. They crashed with around 20km to go on stage one. Mas abandoned immediately after injuring his shoulder and despite reaching the finish, Carapaz is also out. Incredibly, he managed to ride the final 20km with a broken kneecap.

Today’s second stage takes us 209km from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastián, the second and final day in the Basque country before we head to France. Not a mountain stage, but certainly a hilly one including five categorised climbs that should provide the same entertainment as yesterday. Expect more fireworks today!

