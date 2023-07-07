Tour de France stage seven live: Latest updates as Bordeaux awaits sprinters

Mark Cavendish is flanks by Gianni Moscon and Cees Bol as the Astana Qazaqstan team-mates battle through Thursday's Pyrenean stage in an effort to beat the time cut – ahead of today's expected sprint finish in Bordeaux - Getty Images/Tim de Waele

11:33 AM BST

Stage seven preview

Hello and welcome to our live rolling coverage from stage seven at the Tour de France, the 169.9 kilometre run from Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux. With just one categorised climb – the 1.2km long ascent of the Côte de Béguey – and only 808 metres of vertical elevation, this is one that is widely expected to end in a bunch sprint.

Stage Seven Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

While it is unlikely that anybody will be desperate to burn too many matches to take the solitary point atop the aforementioned category four climb, there is plenty to fight over for those with designs on the maillot vert, the green jersey worn by the leader in the points classification.

Copy of Points classification: What is up for grabs today?

Given he has won the only two sprint stages at this year’s Tour – and the last two available at last year’s race – the in-form Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is man to watch this afternoon. Not only does the Belgian have the leg speed to finish this type of stage off, but he also has a certain Mathieu van der Poel (a man more than capable of winning sprint finish) riding as the perfect lead-out man.

Jasper Philipsen thanks domestique-deluxe and lead-out man par excellence Mathieu van der Poel following his win in Nogaro - Getty Images/David Ramos

Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-Quick Step) has the traditional lead-out train to assist him, but the Dutchman crashed on Tuesday and has suffered like a dog in the Pyrenees so it will be interesting to see how, if at all, he has recovered. Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny), Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-Al Ula), Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and Sam Welsford (DSM Firmenich) will also fancy their chances too.

Students of the sport will be aware that the last time a Tour stage finished in Bordeaux (in 2010), a certain young Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) prevailed after beating Julian Dean and Alessandro Petacchi to the line at the end of stage 18. If they have been doing their homework, those students will also realise that today marks the 16th anniversary of Cavendish’s Tour debut on the streets on London, a stone’s throw from us here at Telegraph Sport Towers.

Axel Merckx (left) and Mark Cavendish pictured ahead of the 2007 prologue in London - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

Incidentally, on that July afternoon in 2007 when the rosy-cheeked youngster barrelled his way around the London prologue, Cavendish was a T-Mobile team-mate of Axel Merckx; today he will be hoping to pull one stage win clear of another Merckx – Axel’s father Eddy – and become the outright Tour’s all-time stage record holder with a 35th victory etched into his palmarès.

Anyway, whatever happens today, Telegraph Sport will be here to guide you through all of the key moments, taking you all the way to the line in Bordeaux..

Live coverage here will get under way at 1pm (BST).

