Tour de France stage nine live: Latest updates as peloton returns to Puy de Dôme

The legend of Jacques Anquetil and Raymond Poulidor looms over today's stage

01:32 PM BST

Man down

Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), a former stage winn er at the Tour de France, took a tumble a few minutes ago after a fans’ flag managed to get caught up with his bike.







01:25 PM BST

Intermediate sprint results

Intermediate sprint: Results from Lac de Vassivière

01:22 PM BST

152.5km to go

The breakaway, which is working very well together, is rising gradually towards the intermediate sprint. Lovely conditions out on the road today, a light breeze and 27 degrees.

01:13 PM BST

157km to go

All quiet back in the bunch now, with the 14-man breakaway now leading by two minutes. Just two of these breakaway riders – Alexey Lutsenko and Matej Mohoric – have a Tour stage on their palmarès.

01:09 PM BST

160km to go

Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) and Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) attack off the front of the pack, but the Italian is unable to lend a hand in the chase given his team-mate Neilson Powless is in the breakaway. In the end, it all fizzles out.

01:01 PM BST

167.5km to go

As expected, it has been a fairly lively start to the stage. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) has attacked off the front of the peloton, taking with him a trio of riders. Ineos Grenadiers have looked interested in getting involved in some moves, but as yet nothing has been able to stick.

12:54 PM BST

173km to go

That breakaway group appeared to go off up the road unchallenged, with a number of teams fanning out across the narrow road to block any further riders chipping off. A few minutes later, though, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Lidl-Trek and Mathieu van der Poel attempted to push on, but as it stands they have failed to close the gap. Given the difficulty of the final climb, I suspect Van der Poel would struggle to make too much of an impact on the Puy de Dôme, but he may be thinking about his grandfather today who he was very close to.

12:43 PM BST

And they're off . . .

Christian Prudhomme, Tour de France race director, dropped his flag, and with no hesitation Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny) clipped off the front with a small group following the Belgian. Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Pro), Clément Berthet (Ag2r-Citroën), Guillaume Boivin (Israel-Premier Tech), Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies), David de la Cruz (Astana Qazaqstan), Jonas Gregaard (Uno-X Pro), Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious), Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) and Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) all soon bridge over to the former hour record holder.

12:36 PM BST

Emotional pre-race moment for Van der Poel

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was greeted at sign-on a short while ago with an emotional tribute to his late grandfather Raymond Poulidor who was born in the start town of Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat. As mentioned earlier, Poulidor remains a rider synonymous with the Puy de Dôme.







12:15 PM BST

Looks like we're shy one horse . . .

Just heard from Lidl-Trek who have announced that Quinn Simmons, the US national road champion, will not start today’s stage.

Quinn Simmons crashed during stage five and has struggled since

In a short statement, Lidl-Trek said: “Unfortunately we have to report that Quinn Simmons will not take the start today. Since his heavy crash on stage five Quinn’s condition has not improved as we had hoped. He still feels stiffness and fatigue so we have decided to stop him to focus on his recovery.”

12:05 PM BST

Stage nine preview

Hello and welcome to our live rolling coverage from stage nine at the Tour de France, the 182.4 kilometre run from Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme. With four categorised climbs in the final stage before Monday’s rest day – the Côte de Felletin, Côte de Pontcharraud and Côte de Pontaumur, before concluding atop the hors catégorie Puy de Dôme – the focus is expected to switch to the climbers.

Stage Nine Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

The intermediate sprint at Lac de Vassivière comes very early in the stage, after just 30.4km, so I imagine there will be an early fight to get into a breakaway from those hoping to add to their accounts in the points classification, a competition currently dominated by Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) who has already won three stages, and was runner-up to Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) on Saturday. Here’s what can be won by those targeting the maillot vert, the green jersey worn by the leader in the points classification, today:

Points classification: What is up for grabs today? (climb)

Meanwhile, for those targeting the maillot à pois, the polka-dot jersey worn by the rider leading the mountains classification – Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) – here is a breakdown of the points available:

Climbs of the day during stage nine

Tour de France: Other leaders (after stage nine)

The mythical Puy de Dôme has not been included in the Tour de France since 1988, when Danish rider Johnny Weltz won the stage ahead of Rolf Gölz of Germany and Pedro Delgado, the Spaniard who went on to win that year’s Tour. But it was events from the 1964 Tour when Raymond Poulidor (Mathieu van der Poel’s late grandfather) went shoulder-to-shoulder with great rival Jacques Anquetil in one of the race’s most famous moments. Neither went on the win the stage that day, that honour went to Spanish rider Julio Jiménez, but their duel that day that was captured so brilliantly on camera that has echoed down the years.

Esta foto es de Raymond Poulidor y Jacques Anquetil en 1964 en Puy de Dome una cima muy dura. El domingo, el Tour de France, volverá a hacer este ascenso. Por cómo viene la mano, otro duelazo @TamauPogi @j_vingegaard pic.twitter.com/h0GOquqjTK — Juan Manuel Schulz (@juanschulz) July 6, 2023

Given the great modern-day rivalry between race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) – both favourites for the stage win today – I would not be surprised if we were to see an explosive finale on the Puy de Dôme, which happens to be a dormant volcano.

