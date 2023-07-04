Tour de France stage four latest: Mark Cavendish eyes new stage win record – live

02:30 PM BST

100km to go

Incidentally, the last time there was no breakaway in a Tour de France stage, race leader Julian Alaphilippe lost his maillot jaune, the leader’s yellow jersey, after being handed a time penalty for receiving an illegal feed. The chief beneficiary? A certain Adam Yates who went on to lead the race for four days.

Race leader Adam Yates rides safely in the bunch - Getty Images)/ Marco Bertorello

Adam Yates, by the way, was the first rider to wear yellow in the first three stages since 2017 when compatriot Geraint Thomas was the leader in the first four, before handing it over to another Briton, Chris Froome, after the fifth stage (La Planche Des Belles Filles). Yates counts now seven yellow jerseys. Among this Tour’s entrants, only three riders have had more: Tadej Pogacar (21), Alaphilippe (18) and Jonas Vingegaard (11).

02:20 PM BST

Slow day in the saddle. . .

The average speed of the peloton is a paltry 37.8km/h.

02:16 PM BST

Bauhaus upbeat after second spot

Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) described his runners-up spot yesterday as “huge”, adding that it would be a “dream” to win a stage on his Tour debut.

Phil Bauhaus (right), 28, is making his Tour de France debut - Getty Images/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

“I wasn’t a top contender, so it’s a huge result for me”, the 28-year-old German told Tour Radio. “It’s my first Tour, but of course I dream of taking a stage.

“It feels great to be named among the favourites in a race like the Tour. I hope I can live up to the hype. It’s the first time I’ll face a mass sprint on a circuit. I have no experience in that area, but we have a great team and I’m good at latching onto wheels, so I hope I can make it happen today.”

02:06 PM BST

Oh, la la. . .

02:03 PM BST

117km to go

Not entirely sure what just happened, but Wout van Aert took things into his own hands, shifting himself to the front of the group before pulling along a small group. There was some chatter about a threat of crosswinds, but given the road they are riding down looks fairly protected – with houses and trees – I doubt they would be too badly affected. Van Aert, of course, may have simply been trying to liven things up given the levels of apparent boredom in the bunch.

02:00 PM BST

120km to go: As it stands. . .

It is one of those days at the Tour de France when nothing of not has happened yet. Nothing. There has been no attempt at a breakaway, and very little to report. The mood within the peloton appears fairly relaxed, no doubt enjoying a quiet day following a tough opening three days. With just 1,427 metres in vertical elevation, today is the fourth flattest stage from this year’s Tour de France. Despite the laissez-faire nature of the stage, we are expecting fireworks later this afternoon once the peloton reaches the Paul Armagnac motor racing circuit.

Mark Cavendish rolls along the red carpet ahead of stage four - Reuters/Stéphane Mahé

Tadej Pogacar (left to right), Neilson Powless, Adam Yates and Victor Lafay line-up ahead of the start - AP/Thibault Camus

The crowds were out, once again, in big numbers - AP/Thibault Camus

The peloton rolled out of Dax at a leisurely pace - Getty Images/Marco Bertorello

Fans lined the route to cheer the riders on - Getty Images/Marco Bertorello

12:00 PM BST

Stage four preview

Hello and welcome to our live rolling coverage from stage four at the Tour de France, the 181.5 kilometre run from Dax to Nogaro. Following yesterday’s nail-biting finale where Jasper Philipsen was delivered to the line by his Alpecin-Deceuninck team-mates to add a third Tour de France stage win to his growing palmarès, today should, in theory, be another day for the fastmen.

Stage Four Profile- Tour de France stage 4 latest: Mark Cavendish eyes new stage win record – live

First up, though, there will be the intermediate sprint at Notre-Dame des cyclistes. . .

Points classification: What is up for grabs today?

. . . followed by a very small climb where there will be a solitary point on offer in the mountains classification:

Climb of the day during stage four

Once within the final few kilometres of the stage, the peloton will hit the Paul Armagnac motor racing circuit with 3km remaining. There will be plenty of twists and turns, but with its wide roads the speeding bunch should not be overly troubled. Motor circuit finales are never that interesting – certainly from an aesthetic viewpoint – but that will not concern the teams and riders targeting this stage.

Stage four finale - Tour de France stage four latest: Mark Cavendish eyes new stage win record – live

As you can see from the below profile, the finale is relatively panflat, and so with be ideal hunting ground for the pure sprinters, particularly those with well-organised lead-out trains. And for those without a decent lead-out train – and I’m thinking about a certain Mark Cavendish here – then freelancing will be key. As we saw yesterday, Cavendish has the legs and race craft to with that 35th Tour de France stage, but may need the stars to align if he is to pull clear of Eddy Merckx. Positioning will be key for all, and Cavendish will need to sniff around and hope one of his rivals leaves the backdoor open. Should that happen, then Cavendish could take the stage win. Unfortunately for the Manxman, though, there will be a posse of other sprinters with the same idea.

Stage four finale - Tour de France stage four latest: Mark Cavendish eyes new stage win record – live

Similarly to yesterday, we can expect the likes of Alpecin-Deceuninck and Soudal-Quick Step to take control of the stage as they attempt to tee up Philipsen and Fabio Jakobsen, their respective sprinters. Both appear to have the best drilled lead-out teams and will be favourites for the stage win. They are not, however, the only teams able to challenge for the victory. Jayco-Alula, who will be riding for Dylan Groenewegen, will again be hoping to challenge, as will Lidl-Trek who have Mads Pedersen, the 2019 world road race champion, within their ranks. And let’s not forget about Jumbo-Visma who will have an angry Wout van Aert champing at the bit, desperate to take his first win at this year’s race.

And then there is a certain Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan). The Briton looked in fine form yesterday, impressing with a sixth-placed finish. Arriving in the hometown of 94-year-old André Darrigade later this afternoon, Cavendish would pull one clear of Eddy Merckx with the all-time list of stage winners at the Tour should he prevail.

Whatever happens this afternoon, Telegraph Sport will be here to guide you through all of the key moments, taking you all the way to the line in Nogaro.

Live coverage here will get under way at 2pm (BST).

