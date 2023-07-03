Tour de France stage three live: Latest updates as race prepares for first sprint finish

Neilson Powless (left) and Laurent Pichon enjoy their day in the Basque sun - Getty Images/Michael Steele

03:27 PM BST

70km to go

Laurent Pichon is doing a grand job here, gaining around 45sec on the chasing bunch, which now has Quinn Simmons, resplendent in his stars and stripes jersey as the newly crowned US national champion, riding on the front, presumably on behalf of team-mate Mads Pedersen.

03:23 PM BST

79km to go: And then there was one. . .

Having bolstered his account in the mountains classification, Neilson Powless sat up alongside his team car where he took on a mussette with a well-earned lunch inside it. Having played second fiddle to Powless throughout the stage, Laurent Pichon – who has just three wins on his palmarès – went off up the road in pursuit of some solo glory. The 36-year-old, as it stands, leads by around two minutes.

NP

03:08 PM BST

85km to go: Wright crashes?

Eurosport has reported that Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), the newly crowned British national road race champion, may have crashed. If confirmed, we will let you know. A few moments ago, Mark Cavendish took a wheel change.

03:03 PM BST

91.5km to go

Neilson Powless crests over the Côte d’Orioko Benta ahead of Laurent Pichon to add two points to his account, before punching the air in celebration. The American has had a great few days at the Tour so far and is proving to be a big hit with the Basque fans who once again have been out in big numbers today.

Neilson Powless

02:59 PM BST

92.5km to go

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), a rider that will fancy his chances of the stage win today, was forced into stopping a few minutes ago while a team mechanic had a fiddle with his cleats. There is some debate over whether they were being lubed up, or tightened. But “why would they lube his cleats?”, you may ask. If they were squeaking, a drop of oil would sort that out.

WVA

02:51 PM BST

95km to go

Neilson Powless and Laurent Pichon are onto the final categorised climb of the day, the category three Côte d’Orioko Benta which is just 4.6km long an an average gradient of 6.7 per cent. Suspect your man Powless will be adding another two points to his mountains classification account shortly.

By the way, despite this being the final categorised climb, it is not the last time the riders will be fighting gravity today. There are a few nasty little kickers in the final 25 kilometres where the pure sprinters may be tested of the classics boys put their team-mates to work on the front.

02:43 PM BST

O brother, where art thou?

Don’t think I have ever seen this pair looking as relaxed (for the pedants out there, this was filmed yesterday). Is this the fabled power of the yellow jersey?

Before stage 2, Daniel talked to Adam and Simon Yates about the Staircase of Shame at their parent's house, coming 1-2 on stage 1 and their dog rivalry 🐶💛💚🇬🇧#TDF2023 #ITVCycling pic.twitter.com/XqyEE6YjlQ — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 2, 2023

02:37 PM BST

103km to go: Thirsty work

Both Mathieu van der Poel and his Alpecin-Deceuninck team-mate Jasper Philipsen just dropped back to one of their team cars to take on some bottles. Must say, quite surprised to see that as I thought they may have wanted to save a few watts for later on this afternoon. A few minutes later, Ben O’Connor (Ag2r-Citroën), who has had a below par start to the Tour having finished here fourth in 2021, dropped a chain and now has team-mate Nans Peters for company as they work their way through the team cars an an attempt to chase back on.

02:26 PM BST

110km to go: Big guns controlling the pace

It will surprise few to learn that Alpecin-Deceuninck have been riding on the front of the peloton for most of the day, while Soudal-Quick Step (Fabio Jakobsen) and Jayco-Alula (Dylan Groenewegen) are there or thereabouts.

Alpecin-Deceuninck ride on the front of the bunch - AP/Daniel Cole

No sign of Astana Qazaqstan near the front, but as alluded to earlier they may be keeping their powder dry for another day – or simply allowing the classics specialists to do much of the heavy lifting this afternoon.

02:17 PM BST

118km to go

The two-man breakaway of Neilson Powless and Laurent Pichon are pressing on, but their advantage has dropped to around two minutes. Powless added another two points to his mountains classification account atop the category three Col d’Itziar, while it sounds like Victor Lafay has dropped back into the warm embrace of the peloton. Things, by the way, are looking very relaxed in the bunch with lots of riders making the most of what looks like a relaxed opening half to the stage. Plenty of chatting and back slapping going on. Fairly certain that will not be the case once to pace winds up on the approach to the line in Bayonne.

Tour de France - Animation - Breakaway

02:06 PM BST

Points make prizes . . .

No surprise to see Neilson Powless, Laurent Pichon and Victor Lafay take the lion’s share of the points, while Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), the 2019 world road race champion, won the sprint from the bunch to add 13 points to his account. Today could be a day to suit the Dane who has arrived at the Tour in fine form.

Intermediate sprint: Results from Deba

02:00 PM BST

130km to go: As it stands. . .

It has been a fairly routine start to the stage, with two riders off up the road on their lonesome. Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), who is the current leader in the mountains classification, wasted little time in forging on once the flag dropped, with Laurent Pichon (Arkéa Samsic) joing him for the ride. As expected, the American rider Powless took maximum points atop the côtes de Trabakua and Milloi to tighten his grip on the maillot à pois, the polka dot jersey worn by the leader in the mountains.

Laurent Pichon (left) and Neilson Powless formed an early breakaway - Reuters/Benoit Tessier

The duo currently lead the peloton by a shade below three minutes, while Victor Lafay (Cofidis), who won yesterday’s stage, is riding through no man’s land having clipped off the front of the main bunch a few minutes ago. Presumably the Frenchman was thinking about the points at the intermediate sprint – he started today’s stage in the new-look green jersey as leader in the points classification.

💚 @victorlafay 🇫🇷 goes solo to get more points at the intermediate sprint!



💚 Victor Lafay veut engranger un maximum de points au sprint intermédiaire !#TDF2023 | @WeLoveCyclingFR pic.twitter.com/kc3AkGCiDj — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 3, 2023

12:21 PM BST

Stage three preview

Hello and welcome to our live rolling coverage from stage three at the Tour de France, the 193.5 kilometre run from Amorebieta-Etxano in the heart of the Spanish Basque Coutry, over the border into France where the day concludes in Bayonne.

Following two cracking opening stages, today is widely expected to finish in a bunch gallop, but with almost 2,700 metres of vertical elevation on the menu it may not be one for the pure sprinters. That said, the vast majority of the climbing comes in the first half of the stage so the out-and-out fastmen may find the time to recover before they get down the the nitty gritty of the sprint.

Climbs of the day during stage three

Having seen Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) sit up on the final climb on Sunday this observers’ mind immediately thought about today: is the big Dutchman thinking about having a crack today, or was he saving his legs to help out team-mate Jasper Philipsen? I’m thinking they will be the team to watch.

Stage Three Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

From a British perspective, of course, there’s the small matter of Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) and that record. It is 16 years on Friday since Cavendish first appeared at the Tour de France when the rosy-cheeked youngster barrelled his way around the London prologue. On that occasion Cavendish was a T-Mobile team-mate of Axel Merckx; today he will be hoping to pull one stage win clear of another Merckx – Axel’s father Eddy – and become the outright Tour’s all-time stage record holder with a 35th victory etched into his palmarès.

Whether or not Cavendish breaks Eddy Merckx’s record is, arguably, irrelevant. Despite being the joint record holder alongside Merckx Snr, Cavendish already stands in a league of his own with his legacy in the sport assured. He is, without question, the greatest road sprinter to Tour has ever seen.

While greats of the sport Merckx, Bernard Hinault, André Leducq, André Darrigade and Nicolas Frantz sit alongside or below Cavendish in the all-time list of stage winners at the Tour, just one – the Briton – has won all of his 34 stages on the same or similar terrain. Even the great French sprinter Darrigade – who at the age of 94 is expected to be at the finish line tomorrow – won four of his 22 stages on hilly terrain.

Anyway, whatever happens today, Telegraph Sport will be here to guide you through all of the key moments, taking you all the way to the line in Bayonne.

Live coverage here will get under way at 2pm (BST).

