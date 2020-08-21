Mitchelton-Scott rider Adam Yates of Britain in action on the Col du Galibier - Tour de France safe to go ahead next week despite rise in infections due to 'very exclusive health bubble' - REUTERS

Tour de France organisers have vowed their showpiece is safe to go ahead due to a "very exclusive health bubble" to protect it from a second spike of Covid-19 cases across the country.

French government and Tour officials are continuing to resist the prospect of more disruption despite a sharp rise in daily infections over 24 hours to 4,771 on Thursday.

Baptiste Ollier, a spokesman for the Tour, insisted the 107th edition of the race will still go ahead as planned on August 29 in Nice due to strict plans that will see complete teams removed if two riders or staffers show serious symptoms.

"We will proceed by health bubble with runners and members of cycling teams in a very exclusive health bubble, with no contact with members outside of this bubble," Ollier told Telegraph Sport. "Spectators are encouraged to wear masks and respect the 2-metre social distancing."

Team members will be tested four times - twice before the race and then on both rest days, September 7 and 14.

According to an 18-page document shared with teams this week, teams can continue if there is a confirmed single case of coronavirus in the peloton.

However, "if two persons or more from the same team present strongly suspect symptoms or have tested positive for Covid-19, the team in question will be expelled from the Tour de France,” the document adds.

The details, obtained by the cycling website VeloNews, add that, in such conditions, the team's "riders will not be authorised to start the Tour de France (or the next stage) and the team’s personnel will have their accreditation withdrawn”.

Under the strict guidelines from the race organisers, ASO, team doctors will be required to gauge the health of every rider and staff member every day by using a health checklist that tracks any symptoms of possible infection, VeloNews added. Doctors will also have to rank symptoms as “moderately” or “strongly” suspect before sharing information with the race medical staff.

The health regulations also require the use of facemasks before and after stages, including inside team buses and cars. Rules also keep fans and media at bay, and press conferences will be held online. Riders are not allowed to interact with fans at all, according to the rules.

In France, the number of confirmed cases has been accelerating since mid-August. The nation has increased its testing capacity and carried out 664,000 tests over the past week. Officials say the virus is now mostly circulating in major cities among the young, who typically do not have serious symptoms, and this is why the number of people being treated in hospital has not changed much.

Nice, where the Tour begins, has made wearing a mask mandatory in their city centres.

Elsewhere, Mark Cavendish will not race at cycling's showpiece for a second consecutive year after being left out of Bahrain-McLaren's eight-man squad.

The 35-year-old began the year hoping to get a chance to add to his 30 career Tour stage wins, a total which leaves him only four short of Eddy Merckx's all-time record, but has not had the form to earn selection.

Team principal Rod Ellingworth has instead chosen a team focused heavily on the yellow jersey ambitions of Spaniard Mikel Landa, built around climbers including Wout Poels and Damiano Caruso.