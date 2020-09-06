Tour de France riders implore roadside fans to wear facemasks

Teams and riders have pleaded with fans at the Tour de France to wear face masks as the race prepares for its next round of Covid-19 testing.

Saturday’s eighth stage, in which Adam Yates clung on to yellow as the race exploded around him in the Pyrenees, was a thriller. But it also featured thousands of fans on the Port de Bales and Col de Peyresourde climbs screaming the riders on, or running alongside them. Many of them were not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing.

Sunday's ninth stage is another Pyrenean test — from Pau to Laruns — before the next round of testing begins on Sunday night and continues on Monday's first rest day. It will be the first time riders and team staff are tested for Covid-19 since the race began in Nice, a Covid ‘red zone’, over a week ago.

Any team found to have two positives among riders or staff will be expelled from the race.

The professional riders' association (CPA) called on fans to wear face masks along the route. "To cycling lovers: Respect the riders, respect yourself, respect the distance and wear a mask," the CPA said in a statement on Saturday.

Spanish team Movistar issued a statement on Twitter urging fans to use masks and maintain social distancing to give the race the best possible chance of reaching Paris on September 20.

As most of you, we're concerned by the current situation in the world. It's taken so much effort to restart the season - and we all don't want it to end. Please wear a mask, use it correctly, and keep some distance. Do it for us and the rest of the field. 🙏😷 #TDF2020 pic.twitter.com/wvnwynuzt3 — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) September 5, 2020

Andre Greipel, who rides for Israel Start-Up Nation, also took to Twitter to urge fans to "respect the rules."

As participants of the @LeTour everybody involved in that event, during the actual circumstances with #Covid_19, have and had to make big sacrifices. It is simple to keep this event going- respect the rules-keep the distance to us riders and wear masks, PLEASE. — Andre Greipel (@AndreGreipel) September 6, 2020

ASO, the race organisers, decided before this year’s Tour set off that 26 climbs would be closed to motorised vehicles in order to avoid mass gatherings, leaving spectators to walk or cycle up the road to see the peloton in the mountain passes. But that has not stopped thousands of fans from doing exactly that.

France recorded almost 9,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, setting a record since the beginning of the pandemic.