Tour de France rider on 36-hour indoor cycling fundraiser

The 33-year-old Welshman, the 2018 Tour winner, began the first of his three 12-hour stints on the online virtual cycling and running platform Zwift from the confines of his garage in Cardiff, Wales on Wednesday (April 15).

Thomas said that he was "a bit nervous" about riding for 36 hours, the equivalent of several stages of the Tour.

"At least going up Alpe d'Huez you've got all the hairpins and writing on the road... this is a challenge in itself."

Cycling's governing body UCI announced on Wednesday that the Tour, initially due to be held from June 27-July 19, would be staged from Aug. 29-Sept. 20.