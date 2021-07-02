Tour de France poised for shake-up as its longest stage heads for the hills

Spectators at the Tour de France - GETTY IMAGES

Live coverage of today's stage starts at 1.30pm (BST)

So, what's on today's menu?

A little like some of the routes we are used to seeing at the Giro d'Italia, today appears, on paper at least, to be a stage of two halves. The opening 150km are relatively flat before a sequence of five categorised climbs help bolster the climbing in the stage which, once the riders reach the line in Le Creusot, will have reached the non inconsiderable total of 3,120 metres in vertical elevation.

Tour de France, stage seven profile - ASO

Here's a look at the all-important number from those climbs . . .

. . . and a breakdown of what points can be won in the mountains.

But what about those who only have eyes for the green jersey?

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage seven at the Tour de France, the 249.1-kilometre run from Vierzon to Le Creusot.

Following yet another stage that transported cycling fans back over a decade to an era when Mark Cavendish won sprint finishes for fun, today's stage promises to be a wholly different affair. At 249.1km not only is it the longest at this year's Tour, but also has more distance than any other day in the world's biggest bike race for over two decades. Anyway, before we have a look at the route, let's remind ourselves about the overall state of play in the race.

After finishing safely in the bunch after first helping Alpecin-Fenix team-mate Tim Merlier to challenge for the stage where he was runner-up to Cavendish, Mathieu van der Poel kept his top spot in the general classification and so will again were the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey. The Dutchman takes an eight-second lead over defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) into today's stage, while Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) starts the day third overall, 30sec behind his great rival Van der Poel.

Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick Step) will wear the maillot vert, the green jersey, for the third day at this year's Tour, the winner of the 2011 competition, taking a 46-point lead over Philipsen, while Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) is third another three points back.

Once again, there were no changes in the mountains classification on Thursday, and so for the sixth consecutive day Ide Schelling (Bora-Hasgrohe) will be dressed in the maillot à pois, the polka dot jersey, a competition the Dutchman who was born one metre above sea level has led for five days. He wore it on behalf of Van der Poel for one day.

And finally, Pogacar will again wear the maillot blanc, or the white jersey, as best young rider ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) in second while David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) kept hold of his third spot after what was a quiet day for the general classification riders.