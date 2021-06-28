Tour de France poised for shake-up as general classification contenders prepare to clock on for time trial

tour de france 2021 stage 5 live updates results latest - GETTY IMAGES

Live coverage of today's stage starts at 1.30pm (BST)

Full running order can be found below – note the times are central European, so if you are in the UK take an hour off.

08:00 AM

So, what's on today's menu?

It is the first individual time trial at this year's Tour, and one on paper for the natural testers. Long, but not ridiculously long. Rolling, but not hilly. There is enough in the 27.2km route from Changé to Laval to make this a technical challenge for anybody with designs on winning the stage, or improving their position in the standings and so, in theory, it should be a fascinating afternoon of racing. Not La Planche des Belles Filles-type fascinating, but it will certainly be interesting to see how the likes of the battered and bruised Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) cope on their insanely uncomfortable-looking time trial bikes.

Stage five profile - ASO

The stage winner, most likely, will come from a list including Stefan Bississger (EF Education-Nippo), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), while a handful of others, including defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), may also stand a decent chance of winning. Ordinarily, of course, Thomas would be one of the favourites for the stage win but having dislocated his shoulder during Monday's stage one suspects the Welshman will be in an awful lot of pain which does not help when you are trying to make your frontal area as small and aerodynamic as possible, which is not necessarily the most natural of riding positions.

Stage five route - ASO

Most are expecting the overall lead will change hands later on this afternoon, while with 20 points up for grabs in the race for the green jersey we may also see Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step), who is no slouch when up against the clock and won a Tour time trial in 2019, regain the maillot vert off team-mate Mark Cavendish.

Weather-wise, there is a possibility of some showers which will make riders and their teams very nervous, especially on the circuitous course's numerous 90º turns.

As is traditional with time trials in stage races, riders will roll down the starting ramp in Changé in reverse order of their standing in the general classification, and so Amund Grondahl Jansen (BikeExchange), who starts the day in 177th spot 35min 33sec behind the maillot jaune, sets off first at 11.15am (BST). The last man to get his time trial under way will be race leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) who sets off on his 'race of truth' at 3.50pm. The full running order of every rider can be found below – note the times are central European times, so if you are in the UK take an hour off.

06:50 AM

06:50 AM

Bonjour!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage two at the Tour de France, the 27.2km stage five time trial from Changé to Laval.

It was the comeback of all comebacks. Mark Cavendish rolled back the years in Fougères on Tuesday afternoon to not only win his first stage at this year's Tour, but also his first stage at the world's biggest bike race since 2016 and his first in the colours of Deceuninck-Quick Step since 2015. After his well-documented problems on and off the bike – his battle with the Epstein-Barr virus and clinical depression and an unhappiness with his team and equipment, as he alluded to in yesterday's post-race press conference – Cavendish's career appeared over at the end of last year. The then 35-year-old, however, was handed a lifeline by Patrick Lefevere and Deceuninck-Quick Step. And now, against all the odds, he is back. Back to winning, back to looking his brilliant best and back to batting away questions about Eddy Merckx and that record of 34 stage wins at the Tour.

Mark Cavendish and Patrick Lefevere - GETTY IMAGES

Watching Cavendish duck, weave and power his way towards the line it was as if we had been transported back in time, to an era when the idea of a British rider winning a grand tour was fanciful. Back to a time when the very notion of a Briton winning a stage at the Tour, or the Giro d'Italia or Vuelta a España for that matter, was the holy grail itself. As Cavendish was quick to remind people on Tuesday afternoon, winning a single stage at the Tour can be life-changing, the Manxman in no mood to discuss that Merckx record.

Mark Cavendish - - AP

"I spoke to Tim Merlier yesterday and said 'you think your career changed by winning a stage of the Giro, win a stage of the Tour you'll see your life change'", Cavendish said. "And that's with one Tour de France stage win. I think it's only been half an hour since I've won and you've already forgotten how big it is to win one Tour stage if you're asking questions like that [about the Merckx record]."

Mark Cavendish - GETTY IMAGES

Regardless of whether he does win another stage or, whisper it, manage to match or even eclipse Merckx's record – and the stars are starting to align in his favour – Cavendish's comeback must surely, as colleague Tom Cary wrote last night, rank as one of the greatest in sports history. It was emotional; a victory that send shockwaves through the world of cycling. But not the UK media, it seems.

Mark Cavendish - - EPA

Having looked at this morning's front pages it would appear that Cavendish's phenomenal win does not warrant a single mention – plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose – which although is a little disheartening, is not wholly surprising. After all, it is not every day the England football team win a major international tournament.

Anyway, after finishing stage four safely Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) kept hold of top spot in the general classification and so will wear his second maillot jaune, or leader's yellow jersey, during today's stage. Technically speaking the Dutchman, who leads Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) by 8sec and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) by 31sec, will probably be dressed in a yellow skinsuit for today's time trial but that just doesn't sound the same as saying he will be in the maillot jaune.

As you may have worked out from the above picture, Cavendish also took top spot in the points classification thanks to taking third in yesterday's intermediate sprint coupled with the stage win.

It is a case of as you were in the mountains classification as there were no classified climbs yesterday, and it will remain the same until tomorrow and so Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) will, providing he finishes today's time trial safely and within the lie limit, be wearing the maillot à pois, or polka dot jersey, again on Thursday.

There were no changes either in the upper echelons of the young rider classification and so defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) keeps hold of the maillot blanc, or the white jersey.