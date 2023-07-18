Tour de France LIVE: Tadej Pogacar aims to cut time gap on Jonas Vingegaard in stage 16 time trial

The final week of the 2023 Tour de France begins with a 22.4km individual time trial from the small town of Passy to the Alpine ski resort of Combloux. ‘The race of truth’ will see Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard ride alone without their teammates or even each other for company as they continue their battle for the yellow jersey.

A time trial could favour two-time winner Pogacar, who is aiming to close the time gap on Vingegaard, as the yellow jersey holder currently leads by 10 seconds in the general classification. Pogacar beat Vingegaard by eight seconds in Copenhagen on last year’s Tour time trial, and by 27 seconds in Laval the year before, winning the stage in the process.

Today’s individual time trial includes an initial uncategorised climb before a category two rise towards the finish and could play into Vingegaard’s hands as he is a notoriously strong climber.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Follow all the latest from today’s stage 16 below:

Tour de France – stage 16 LIVE

Tour de France stage 16

12:09 , Mike Jones

Michael Morkov is the first rider out of the box for today’s time trial. The route is a touch over 22km with a couple of testing climbs and he reaching the first one after three and a half minutes on the bike.

His time will be the marker for the others to aim for throughout the afternoon we’ll see how they all shape up.

Tour de France 2023 stage 16 preview: Route map and profile of 22km time trial from Passy to Combloux

12:06 , Mike Jones

Advertisement

The final week of the 2023 Tour de France begins with a 22.4km individual time trial from the small town of Passy up to the Alpine ski resort of Combloux.

Dubbed ‘the race of truth’, there is no hiding place in an ITT, and we will see Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard ride alone without their teammates or even each other for company.

Typically a time trial might be a big opportunity for two-time winner Pogacar to take time out of the reigning champion Vingegaard, who currently wears the yellow jersey with a slender lead of only 10 seconds after their battles in the high Alps.

Tour de France stage 16 preview: ‘The race of truth’