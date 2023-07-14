Tour de France LIVE: Stage 13 updates and route tracker as Pogacar and Vingegaard duel

The 2023 Tour de France is ratcheting up over the next three days and this short but potentially explosive stage 13 is the first instalment of a decisive passage into the Alps which will almost certainly decide the destiny of this year’s yellow jersey.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) is the reigning champion and he begins the day wearing yellow, but his lead is only 17 seconds from two-time champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates), and the two could be set for an enthralling duel on the final of the day, to the summit of the Grand Colombier.

The first half of this route is relatively flat before a short ascent to an intermediate sprint point. From there, the road drops down to the foot of the Colombier – a 17.4km at a gradient averaging 7.1%, a long and gruelling drag to the finish line. Who will be first to the top?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Follow all the latest from today’s stage 13 below.

Tour de France – stage 13 LIVE

Preview: Stage 13 is 138km route to summit finish on Grand Colombier

Jonas Vingegaard braced for yellow jersey attack from Tadej Pogacar

Tour de France LIVE – a closer look at the Grand Colombier

12:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

The Colombier climb that marks the finish of this stage 13 is long (17.4km) and pretty steep too (7.1%), making it an hors categorie ascent – the toughest category by race organisers.

It starts hard and quickly cranks up above 12%, before a brief flatter section in the middle. The relief doesn’t last long, however, and the climb finishes as it started, steeply tilting upwards before cresting the summit. There the relief of the finish line awaits – and the glory of a Tour de France stage victory for the first to the top.

The Col du Grand Colombier is a long, draining climb (letour)

Tour de France LIVE: Stage 13 map and profile

11:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

Advertisement

Here’s a closer look at today’s route, as the peloton heads east towards the Jura Mountains and then on to the high Alps over the weekend.

Stage 13 map (letour)

The majority of the day is flat but then comes a rise towards the intermediate sprint point before the drop down to the foot of the Colombier.

Stage 13 profile (letour)

Stage 13 preview: Summit finish on Grand Colombier

11:43 , Lawrence Ostlere

The 2023 Tour de France is reaching its most crucial phase and everything is set up for a showdown in the Alps between Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard. Put simply, the next three days will almost certainly decide the destiny of the yellow jersey.

Advertisement

Yesterday saw an impressive win for Ion Izagirre and a stressful day Vingegaard, who was forced to give chase with little help from his teammates amid a high early pace. He retained the maillot jaune but will have been frustrated to have put so much effort into a stage preceeding such a decisive point in the race.

The first of three back-to-back brutal routes is this stage 13 ride from Chatillon-sur-Chalaronne to the summit of the Grand Colombier. At 138km it is not a long trek, nor is it especially hilly for much of the day: the road is relatively flat for 75km, before an uphill drag to the day’s intermediate sprint point. But then comes a fast descent to the foot of the big climb to the finish, where we can expect fireworks from the main contenders.

Full preview:

Tour de France stage 13 preview: GC showdown on the Grand Colombier

Tour de France LIVE – Stage 13

11:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hello! Welcome along to live coverage of stage 13 of the Tour de France – a potentially decisive day as the peloton heads towards a summit finish atop the Grand Colombier.