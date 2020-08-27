Tour de France will be latest reminder of how cycling has failed to produce black riders

Of the 176 riders who will start the Tour de France in Nice on Saturday, assuming it does not fall victim to Covid-19 by then, just one will be black. Merhawi Kudus, a 26 year-old from Eritrea, has been selected in Astana’s eight-man team.

The odds of any other black riders joining him were not great. There are only five black riders competing on the WorldTour, the highest rung of professional cycling. And that lack of representation is reflected right the way down through cycling’s pyramid. Ayesha McGowan, an American pro rider and activist, pondered in these pages a few weeks ago whether professional road cycling might be the ‘whitest’ sport on Earth.

Cycling has been slow to address this historic issue — and completely cloth-eared in its response to the global Black Lives Matter protests which are reverberating louder than ever after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday.

While US sports are busy postponing games and boycotting events, and European ones such as football, rugby and F1 are at the very least pledging their support for anti-racism, cycling’s silence has been deafening.

ASO, the Tour’s organisers, did not respond to this newspaper when asked whether the race would acknowledge anti-racism in any way at the grand depart tomorrow, when the eyes of the world are upon them.

The UCI, cycling’s world governing body, has seemingly not put it under any pressure to do so. In a piece for The Conversation, Dr Marlon Moncrieffe, a former rider turned academic who has carried out extensive research into the experiences of Black-British athletes, said it would be “a huge surprise” if we saw any riders “taking the knee or raising their fists in solidarity” at cycling’s biggest race. It prompts the question: how will this cycle change? And who will change it, if not the sport’s most powerful stakeholders?

Mani Arthur is trying to effect change from the bottom up. A British-Ghanaian club rider and civil servant, Arthur founded the Black Cyclists Network (BCN) in 2018 with the aim of increasing diversity and raising the profile of the sport within the Black and Minority Ethnic (BAME) community. It grew slowly at first, BCN’s Saturday morning group rides in Regent’s Park attracting a regular crew of like-minded souls. But interest, Arthur says, has exploded since May.

“Whereas before we had 20-odd people turning up for our rides, now we’ve got 80-plus turning up on a Saturday morning at 8am,” he says. “I think what we’ve demonstrated is there is a massive interest in cycling within the BAME community.

“I mean, last year we were all complaining about Ride London photoshopping a black woman onto a promotional picture. Earlier this month we had over 1,500 people, including God knows how many black women and children, turn up to ride from Walthamstow to Brixton for the Black Unity Bike Ride. It just goes to show that we are out there.”

Arthur has ambitious plans to grow BCN. As well as opening up “chapters across the country”, connecting with other BAME groups, and starting a foundation, he is in the process of setting up Britain’s first domestic team for BAME riders. It is currently made up of just nine riders: one elite, four cat 2 and four cat 3. But Arthur hopes it will reach Pro-Continental level in time. Already one big-name sponsor — sports nutrition company SIS — has come on board, while a further £18,000 has been raised via a GoFundMe campaign.

Such support can make a big difference in a sport where cultural barriers (Arthur was the victim of racial profiling last year, subjected to a “humiliating” stop and search in central London) are reinforced by socio-economic ones “Cycling is not like football,” Arthur points out. “You need parental investment, you need money, time… If you live in an inner city, and you want to do road races, you have to get up early, you have to have a car, you have to have an expensive bike, spare parts…

“That’s why there needs to be an extra level of push to get BAME riders participating. If I go to a road race, I will be the only black rider there. And that’s not because we’ve been actively ‘shut out’ but in a way we have been. That’s where I think the governing body needs to do more, to spot young talented riders and give them those opportunities.”

