Tour de France 2019: all you need to know if you are suddenly interested

The 2019 edition of the Tour de France is hotting up as it enters its final few days

What has made the race different this year?

The lack of one dominant team or rider coupled with a route that favours aggressive riding has made this year's Tour de France the most open race in decades.

Despite having what has been described as the most mountainous route in recent memory thanks to a record number of 30 categorised climbs featuring, the inclusion of just one hors catégorie climb – the toughest mountain classification in the Tour – in the opening fortnight has made the race heavily back-loaded, meaning riders who would not ordinarily excel in the high mountains have been able to challenge. As a result, the Tour is entering the final few days still unsure who is going to ride down the Champs-Élysées on Sunday dressed in the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey.

The introduction of bonus seconds in the mountains, too, has also encouraged attacking riding from those with designs on yellow. While traditionally these incentives – where valuable seconds are subtracted from a riders' overall time – were available on the finish line, the introduction of eight, five and two-second bonuses for the first three over the penultimate climb in a stage appears to have been too much for riders to resist. On more than one occasion the inclusion of these has led to riders attacking in the knowledge they may be rewarded twice should they go all the way to the line.

This year's is the Tour de France's most mountainous ever route Credit: Getty images

Fewer time trial kilometres – and none in the final week – has also opened the race up to those that normally wilt in the discipline. Of those in the top 10 in the overall standings with four stages remaining just one – Geraint Thomas – could be considered a time trial specialist and such is the topsy-turvy nature of this year's race, the Welshman in fact failed to make significant gains in the event.

When is it going to be decided?

Where the air is thin and riders can struggle with huge physical efforts, it is in the rarefied peaks, high above where most would consider sensible to ride let alone race, where the Tour may be won or lost. With six climbs that go over 2,000 metres above sea level during the triptych of stages in the French Alps, the Tour will almost certainly be decided in the high mountains.

Despite many teams having sent riders to altitude training camps in the build-up to the race, the timings of those may prove to be crucial. Some studies have claimed the benefits of such camps only last so long, with the cut-off time being five weeks. There are others, however, who were born at high altitude and so will be in their natural environments when the climbs go high above 2,000m.

Where are the three remaining key points?

Stage 18: As the air thins out with the race nearing its highest point thus far, any rider wanting to genuinely launch a serious assault on the Tour must surely be thinking of making their move just a couple of kilometres shy of the summit of the Galibier. With bonus seconds on offer on the summit ahead of the rapid descent to the line, the big winner may just be the man willing to show his hand first.

Stage 18

Stage 19:There may be €5,000 on offer to the first rider over the summit of the l'Iseran – the highest paved pass in the Alps – but it is unlikely those chasing yellow will be thinking about the Souvenir Henri Desgrange. Instead they will have their eyes on the bonus seconds before a descent of around 30km that precedes a final kick up to Tignes. If the main protagonists stick together, there could be fireworks on the penultimate uphill finish at this year's race.

Stage 19

Stage 20:The dream scenario for race organisers, journalists and fans alike would be that the final destination of the yellow jersey is decided on the final summit finish of the final day in the mountains. Though three days away, few are ruling the possibility out. The climb, though, is long. Very long and in altitude gain one not too dissimilar to the climb found in Tenerife, from the coast to the top of Mount Teide, where Ineos have trained now since 2011. It could be beautiful, it could be brutal. It may resemble the final round of a heavyweight title fight, but it will almost certainly be decisive.

Stage 20

Who can win it?

What makes this year's Tour such a fascinating spectacle is the very fact that nobody really knows who will win. Any one of six, or perhaps even seven, riders can still win this most open of races.

Frenchmen Julian Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot carry the hopes of the host nation, while defending champion Geraint Thomas is the man most well-known on these shores. Steven Kruijswijk, the Jumbo-Visma rider who is perhaps best known for his final-week collapse at the Giro d'Italia in 2016, is the man the Dutch are behind. Bora-Hansgrohe's Emanuel Buchmann and Mikel Landa of Movistar remain genuine contenders too. And then, of course, there is Egan Bernal, the team-mate of Thomas's who arrived at the Tour as this observers' favourite to become the first Colombian to win the Tour.

Given the right circumstances each of those mentioned could still win the biggest prize in road cycling. What is most intriguing, though, is that not since the 1980s has the race been open to so many riders so late into the three-week test of strength and endurance.

Who will win it?

As someone who grew up watching Bernard Hinault and Laurent Fignon win what at the time felt like the most French thing in the world, there is nothing more I would love than seeing a Frenchman win the Tour.

Having won on the Tourmalet and finished second the following day, Thibaut Pinot certainly goes into the Alps as the in-form climber, though with that will come the weight of a nation's hopes and dreams. The Groupama-FDJ rider will be buoyed by the weather forecast, which says rain is on the way and temperatures are due to plummet in the high mountains - Pinot has been known to struggle in the extreme heat. It will be fascinating to see how David Gaudu, his 22-year-old team-mate, copes under pressure in the final few days. Together the pair have thus far looked unbreakable, riding with a swagger and aggression that makes them, for the romantics out there, the riders that simply must win this most thrilling edition of the great old race.

Despite all this, though, it is difficult to look beyond those six mountains that go above 2,000m, which is where Bernal will, surely, rise to the occasion. Back in the days of Hinault and Fignon there were also Colombian riders, led by Luis Herrera. They, too, were supreme climbers but back then they were bossed and bullied on the flat roads. Not so Bernal. This young man, still just 22, can ride in the crosswinds, climb and descend and is not terrible at riding time trials, which is why he lies third overall going into Thursday's stage, just behind team-mate Geraint Thomas.

Bernal has so far been relatively anonymous. Riding in the wheels staying out of trouble, presumably waiting for his moment. In the Alps, I predict, his time will come: The heart may say Pinot can end the wait for France, but the head is very much saying Bernal will become the first Colombian to win the Tour de France.