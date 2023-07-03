Tour de France: Jasper Philipsen beats the bunch to Bayonne

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider Jasper Philipsen edged out the competition in a bunch-sprint finish to capture stage 3 at the Tour de France.The finish wasn’t without controversy, as fellow Belgian Wout van Aert was squeezed out toward the barrier in the push toward the line.Officials gave the all clear, and Philipsen captured the third Tour de France stage of his career. Eurosport’s Laura Meseguer and Philippe Gilbertbreak it all down from the finish line in Bayonne, France.