Tour de France heads into Massif Central where brutal climb to Mende awaits

tour de france 2022 stage 14 live live updates results pogacar vingegaard

08:30 AM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 14 of the 109th Tour de France, the 192.5-kilometre run from Saint-Étienne to Mende.

Mads Pedersen and Fred Wright - tour de france 2022 stage 14 live live updates results pogacar vingegaard - EPA

Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) finished second on stage 13 from Le Bourg d’Oisans to Saint-Étienne, well beaten by former world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) in a three-up sprint at the end. But the signs are encouraging, wrote Tom Cary following yesterday's action at the Tour. The 23-year-old south Londoner is enjoying a brilliant second Tour de France, having made his debut last year. His growing confidence has been evident in the fact he has made the breakaway three times in the last week. Wright was the last to surrender as the break was swallowed up on the road to Lausanne last Saturday, getting to within 3km of the finish. He then finished ninth on Tuesday, fighting for the win on a tough stage to Megeve. Friday was his best effort yet, even if Pedersen – the 2019 road world champion – always looked in control having whittled the six-man lead group down to just three riders with an attack 12km from the finish. The Dane led out the sprint and never looked in any real danger of losing.

For those who missed the action, or simply want to relive the stage, here is a short highlights reel . . .

Following two huge days in the Alps, the general classification riders had a relatively quiet day and there was not a single movement in the top 20. As a result, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will be wear the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey, for a third day running.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will again be in the maillot vert, the green jersey, as overall leader of the points classification.

Story continues

Simon Geschke (Cofidis) kept hold of the maillot à pois, or the polka dot jersey, as the leader of the mountains classification.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), who has led the young rider classification since stage one, will be dressed in the white jersey.

So, what's on today's menu?

With five categorised climbs – Côte de Saint-Just-Malmont, Côte de Châtaignier, Côte de Grandrieu, Côte de la Fage and the Côte de la Croix Neuve – scattered over this long haul of a stage through the baking Massif Central, today will be a tough day in the saddle for what must be an exhausted peloton. Although there are no major passes, the rolling terrain features over 3,500 metres in vertical elevation and so if a breakaway rider is to prevail, then he will be one of the stronger riders in the peloton, your Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) or Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) type of rider.

Tour de France 2022, stage 14 profile - tour de france 2022 stage 14 live live updates results pogacar vingegaard

The final climb has produced some excited racing over the years, and I would ne be surprised to see general classification riders lose time here. Although short at just 3km long, the steep gradients that nudge the 14 per cent will bite. It will be fascinating to see how Pogacar tackles the climb, with most assuming he will try to test the maillot jaune. Elsewhere in the leading riders in the general classification, a certain young Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), who starts the day in eighth at 7min 39sec is unlikely to be allowed to get in any breakaway, but should the race come together near the end he may be able to launch a late assault. It was his directeur sportif Steve Cummings, who will be sat in the team cars today, who memorably won here in 2015 after ambushing Thibaut Pinot and Romain Bardet.

And finally, the weather. . .

Follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage from 1pm (BST).