Tour de France heads to La Super Planche des Belles Filles for first summit finish of 2022

07:40 AM

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage seven of the 109th edition of the Tour de France, the 176.3-kilometre run from Tomblaine to La Super Planche des Belles Filles.

First Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) went off on a kamikaze mission on the longest stage of this year’s race at 219.9km, then Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) took hold of the leader's jersey in a thrilling finale. Yesterday's stage was a rolllercoaster of a ride that, at time, defied logic and any sort of logic. For those that were unable to watch or follow yesterday's stage, here are the highlights. . .

So, what's on today's menu?

Following yesterday's stage of two halves, the Tour heads into the mountains later this afternoon. Admittedly they are not high mountains, but the first category one climb of the race should see another little shake-up in the general classification battle.

Although just 7km long with an average gradient of 8.7%, the final climb of the day will provide a tough test for the riders, with the climbers and general classification contenders expected to come to the fore. Although this climb has become a popular feature in the Tour since its first appearance in the 2012 edition when Chris Froome took the stage and Bradley Wiggins seized the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey, today the climb has been ramped up to 11 with an additional stretch of gravel road near its summit. Although riders are unlikely to switch bikes near the top, put on some baggies and attach bar-bags to their handlebars, it should add a further element of layer of drama to what has over the past decade proved fertile ground for riders wanting to grow their ambitions for yellow.

Having won yesterday to take his first yellow jersey of this year's edition, most are expecting defending champion Pogacar to win the second stage of his career on Planche des Belles Filles following his dramatic Tour-winning exploits here in 2020. However, despite his obvious super-powers, nobody in the peloton will be planning on gifting him anything later on this afternoon.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) will be riding on home roads and in years gone by may have been expected to have a crack, but the Frenchman may be on shepherding duties for team-mate David Gaudu who on Thursday looked good. Fellow Frenchmen Romain Bardet (DSM) or Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) may also fancy their chances, but can they match Pogacar if the Slovenian is riding with the fire in his belly that led to Wiggins yesterday saying “the Tour is over”? Unlikely. From a British perspective, the steep incline on the final climb may suit Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), the 29-year-old who starts the day fourth on general classification. Let us not forget Jumbo-Visma double act Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic who will also be keen to take back time they have lost to Pogacar in the opening week – 31sec and 2min 27sec respectively.

Follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage from 1pm (BST).