Tour de France Femmes: Ricarda Bauernfeind sprints to stage five win

Ricarda Bauernfeind finished fifth at the La Vuelta Femenin earlier this year

Ricarda Bauernfeind became the youngest stage winner at the Tour de France Femmes with a breakaway victory on Thursday's stage five.

The 23-year-old German powered away in the closing stages of the 126.5km sprint from Onet le Chateau to Albi to finish 22 seconds ahead of her rivals.

The win was Canyon-SRAM's first on this year's Tour de France Femmes.

Marlen Reusser of SD Worx outsprinted Movistar's Lippert to take second place.

Lorena Wiebes had been a favourite for the stage win but she left the Tour at the start of the day because of stomach issues.

Overall leader Lotte Kopecky finished fourth, 32 seconds behind Bauernfeind.

"To be honest, I still can't believe it. It's incredible," Bauernfeind said, when asked about becoming the youngest stage winner.

"I had the support of my team-mates, the cars behind and everyone helped and supported me. It was just an incredible team ride.

"My team-mates did such a fantastic job, and then it was up to me. I attacked and it worked out."

Stage five result

1. Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger/Canyon-SRAM) 3hr 7min 20secs

2. Marlen Reusser (Swi/SD Worx) +22secs

3. Liane Lippert (Ger/Movistar)

4. Lotte Kopecky (Bel/SD Worx) +32secs

5. Soraya Paladin (Ita/Canyon-SRAM)

7. Riejanne Markus (Ned/Team Jumbo-Visma)

8. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SA/AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step)

9. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Lidl-Trek)

10. Coralie Demay (Fra/St Michel-Mavic-Auber93)

General classification

1. Lotte Kopecky (Bel/SD Worx) 18hr 55mins 17sec

2. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SA/AG Soudal-Quickstep) +49sec

3. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Lidl-Trek) +51sec

4. Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon-SRAM)

5. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Movistar)

6. Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) +1min

7. Demi Vollering (Ned/SD Worx) +1min 03secs

8. Liane Lippert (Ger/Movistar) +1min 25secs

9. Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger/Canyon-SRAM) +1min 38secs

10. Juliette Labous (Fra/DSM-Firmenich) +1min 48secs