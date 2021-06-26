Tour de France fan sign causes pile-up crash in Stage 1

At the Tour de France, a fan’s sign caused a massive pile-up with less than 30 miles left in the first stage.

A fan held out a sign over the edge of the road that read “Allez Opi-Omi!” or “Go Grandma and Grandpa!” while the peloton cycled by.

Tony Martin, a four-time world time trial champion, was at the front of the peloton, on the far side of the road, when he rode into the sign, crashing and causing most of the field to pile up.

Première étape du Tour de France, premier crash, premier partisan à blâmer pic.twitter.com/6i3yhBtwv7 — Julien Lamoureux (@julienlamoureux) June 26, 2021

