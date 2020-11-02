Tour de France expected to favour all-rounder in 2021 after route announcement

A Tour de France route featuring a double ascent of Mont Ventoux on stage 11 has been unveiled for 2021. Despite the eye-catching detail, and the inclusion of five mountain stages in the Pyrenees in the final eight days, the 2021 edition has been hailed as a route for more the ‘all-rounder’ than pure mountain goats.

The 2021 Tour will begin in Brest in the north west of France on June 26 next summer — coronavirus permitting — and finish in Paris on July 18, so as to be done in time for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

As well as the usual flat stages for sprinters, the riders will tackle two individual time trials, totalling just under 60km and split roughly evenly between stage five from Changé to Laval and the penultimate stage from Libourne to Saint-Émilion. While nowhere near as much time trialling as the Tours of the 1990s and early 2000s, it will be the most individual time trial kilometres of any Tour since 2013.

In fact, with the mountain stages generally notable more for their length rather than their gradients — of the three summit finishes only one, the Col du Portet at the end of stage 17, looks really punchy — a number of riders have commented that this is a route which will favour diesel engines over sprightly climbers. Riders such as Geraint Thomas and Tom Dumoulin, who can survive the crosswinds in the first week, pace themselves up the key mountain days, and then gain time on the time trials.

"It's a really classic Tour route, and quite different from those of recent years, with quite a lot of sprints and quite a lot of stages that really suit the puncheurs, in particular," Groupama-FDJ’s Thibaut Pinot told L'Equipe on Sunday. "The Pyrenees are going to be pretty tough, I think, but generally it's a route that is less suited to the climbers and one that is more suited to complete riders due to the two time trials [stages five and 20].”

Pinot picked out the Tignes summit finish on stage nine — near to where he has a house — as his highlight.

The double assault on Mont Ventoux occurs around halfway through the race on stage 11 — a 199km run from Sorgues to Malaucène. There are then five mountain stages in the Pyrenees during the final eight days.

Arkéa-Samsic’s Nairo Quintana, who has finished on the Tour podium three times in his career, agreed with Pinot’s assessment.

“This 108th edition of the Tour de France reintroduces individual time trials, with two stages of this type scheduled,” said the Colombian. “This implies that we will have to carry out very good preparation for the time trial in order to be able to tackle these two as well as possible.

“These will be very important stages for the general classification in the same way as the mountain stages, and in particular that of Ventoux, a pass that I obviously like, which will undoubtedly play a major role during this Tour de France, the same as the stages arriving at the top in the Alps and the Pyrenees.”

Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates won this year’s Tour de France, leapfrogging fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) with an incredible performance in the penultimate day time trial.