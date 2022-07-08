Tour de France cyclist Daniel Oss breaks neck after hitting fan in high-speed crash

Italian rider Daniel Oss fractured a vertebra in his neck following the high-speed collision with a spectator which forced him to quit this year’s Tour de France.

Impressively, the TotalEnergies rider got up after his crash and went on to complete the stage, which went over 11 sectors of cobblestones, many of which are used in Paris-Roubaix each spring. But scans later revealed a cervical fracture and the 35-year-old was a non-starter for stage six of the race on Thursday.

The pavé of Paris-Roubaix is feared by riders, particularly those who tackle it during a grand tour who are not necessarily specialists.

Spectators on these stages tend to stand on the grass verges, and with riders trying to occupy the same space, to avoid the bumpiest sections of cobbles, there can be collisions.

A video recorded at the scene showed Oss riding along the grass verge and clipping a spectator who was filming the riders.

The collision triggered a chain reaction with the spectator and the rider both going down, collecting another rider in the process. Michael Gogl (Alpecin-Deceuninck) suffered a broken collarbone and pelvis.

— Sophie Smith (@SophieSmith86) July 7, 2022

Oss’ departure deprives three-time world champion Peter Sagan of one of his key domestiques at this year’s Tour.

Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious) also had to abandon the race following a fall on Wednesday, while Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), one of the big pre-race favourites, had to pop his own shoulder back in after it was dislocated when he fell as a result of a stray hay bale. Roglic went on to lose more than two minutes in the general classification.

The race continues on Friday with the first proper summit finish of the race at La Planche des Belles Filles, where Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) secured the first of his two Tour titles in 2020.

The 23-year-old Slovenian, chasing a hat-trick of titles this year, is back in the yellow jersey following his stage victory on Thursday.