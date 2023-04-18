Tour de France champion Vingegaard extends Jumbo-Visma deal until 2027

Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard has signed a fresh deal with Jumbo-Visma that runs until 2027, the Dutch cycling team said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Dane edged Tadej Pogacar to the Tour de France title in 2022 after an epic struggle, and was runner-up to the Slovenian the season before.

"I'm excited to continue growing within the team," said Vingegaard, a former fish factory worker.

"The feeling I had, standing on top of the podium, was fantastic.

"My goal is to go for many more wins. In the Tour but also in other races to come."

He joined in 2019 and has since played a key part in Jumbo becoming cycling's most powerful team, alongside riders including Primoz Roglic and Wout van Aert.

Vingegaard was the toast of Denmark last July when the Tour de France opened with three days in the Scandinavian country.

The Danes cheered him along every metre of the opening individual time-trial around Copenhagen.

They held an even bigger party in downtown Copenhagen when he came back from France with the fabled yellow jersey.

"I have had a fantastic journey with the team. This is where I can fulfil my full potential," he said.

A delighted Jumbo general manager Richard Plugge said Vingegaard was the cornerstone of the team's immediate future.

"Jonas is a fantastic fit for us: he is eager to learn and easy to coach, and also pushes us ahead as a team.

"He was a rough diamond when he first came to the team. Together, we developed significantly, ultimately winning the Tour de France.

"Jonas is essential to our goals if we're to maintain our position at the top."

