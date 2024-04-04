Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard in hospital after horror crash

Jonas Vingegaard was taken to hospital in a neck brace - Twitter/@willwrite4cake

Jonas Vingegaard’s defence of his Tour de France crown was potentially hit by a horror crash on stage four of the Tour of the Basque Country, which also caught out fellow stars Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic.

Vingegaard, the two-time Tour winner, appeared to be the worst off among the big-name trio, with the Danish rider remaining on the ground for a long time after the crash. Television pictures later showed the 27-year-old on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance. His team, Visma-Lease a Bike, released an update later on Thursday saying that he was conscious and was being examined in hospital.

The race had already seen big-name withdrawals, with British riders Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Ben Tulett (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Frenchman David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) among those heading home early.

The latest incident happened with under 40km to go of stage four, on a sweeping right-hand bend on a descent. Around a dozen riders were caught out with some sliding out into what appeared to be a concrete drainage ditch. Others went straight past them, unable to stop.

Dantesco. Una de las peores caídas que he visto



Esta #Itzulia esta gafada

Carrera neutralizada y fuera Roglic, Vingegaard y Remco



📺 @Eurosport_ES pic.twitter.com/pCGriNNI7e — Juan J. López (@JuanJotaES) April 4, 2024

As well as the aforementioned trio, Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates), Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost), Alexander Cepeda and Natnael Tesfatsion (Lidl-Trek) were all involved.

The race was neutralised as a result, with all of the event’s ambulances involved in attending to the casualties.

It remains to be seen how serious the injuries to Vingegaard and Roglic are, though a medical update from Soudal-QuickStep confirmed that Evenepoel will undergo surgery on Friday on a fractured collarbone, along with a fractured scapula.

“Remco will travel to Belgium on Friday, where he will undergo an operation on his collarbone, and further examination, at the hospital in Herentals. Further updates will be given in due course,” a team statement read.

“Everybody at Soudal Quick-Step sends their best wishes to Remco and all of those involved in the crash.”

Visma-Lease a Bike later posted on X: “Update: Jonas is conscious and will be examined in the hospital now. Thank you for your messages. More updates later.”

Evenepoel was also confirmed as abandoning the six-stage race, while Vine and Quinn were also reported to be heading to hospital.

This year’s Tour de France starts in Florence on June 29, a little earlier than usual due to the Paris Olympics. It will finish in Nice rather than the French capital this year.