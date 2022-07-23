Tour de France challengers face final test in time trial ahead of Paris finale

tour de france 2022 stage 20 live updates times results

08:15 AM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 20 of the 109th Tour de France, the 40.7-kilometre individual time trial from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour.

Before we have a very brief look at today's stage, here's my colleague Tom Cary with a re-cap of yesterday's stage;

If there was one thing this thrilling edition of the Tour de France lacked, it was a local winner. In 2022, however, seemingly all things are possible. Particularly if you ride for Jumbo-Visma. Having all but secured the yellow, green and polka dot jerseys – Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert need only stay upright in Saturday's penultimate day time trial and Sunday's sprint finale in Paris to be sure of securing them – the crack Dutch squad on Friday managed to provide the host nation with their first winner at this year’s race. Christophe Laporte was the man to do it, beating Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Alberto Dainese (DSM) on the uphill drag into Cahors in the Occitanie region of southern France for what was the first Tour stage win of his career. Laporte’s win meant heartbreak once again for Britain’s Fred Wright. The south Londoner, who has gone close on a number of occasions in this race, was once again last man standing, having infiltrated a late three-man breakaway with 30km remaining. But Wright’s loss – he was passed with 500m remaining – was France’s gain. There have been only two editions in the entire history of the Tour, in 1926 and 1999, when the host nation has ended up with no winners and it felt as if the crowd was aware of that statistic as they roared Laporte home.

Champion elect Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will be dressed in the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey, for a ninth day running and leads by second-placed Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) by an almost unassailable 3min 26sec.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) mathematically secured the green jersey on Wednesday, but can break Peter Sagan's modern-day record of points today if he finishes fifth or higher. Providing the Belgian completes the Tour in Paris on Sunday, he will seal the points classification.

After winning on Hautacam on Thursday, Vingegaard wrestled the maillot à pois, or polka dot jersey, off the shoulders of Simon Geschke (Cofidis) and will, assuming he finishes the next two stages within the time limits, will win the mountains classification.

Two-time Tour winner Pogacar, who has led the young rider classification since stage one, will be dressed in the white jersey.

So, what's on today's menu?

By modern-day standards, it is a long time trial course that should, in theory, suit the specialists. There are, however, a couple of short climbs towards the end – the final one into the clifftop village of Rocamadour being 1.7km long with an average gradient of around 7/8 per cent – that may bite. Riders such as Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) will start as favourites, but do not be surprised if one of the leading general classification riders – Vingegaard, Pogacar and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) – all of whom are very good time trialists are there or there abouts.

Tour de France 2022, stage 20 profile

Follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage from 2pm (BST).