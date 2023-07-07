Tour de France 2023 stage 7 LIVE: Mark Cavendish chases record-setting win in Bordeaux

After two thrilling days of climbing in the Pyrenees, the Tour de France heads north to Bordeaux with a flat stage likely to interest the peloton’s fastest sprinters.

Stage 7 brings only a single, minor categorised climb on a 170km weave from Mont-de-Marsan up to the Gironde.

Jumbo-Visma Jonas Vingegaard starts the day in yellow but the big winner yesterday was Tadej Pogacar, hitting back after conceding time to his great rival on Wednesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The UAE Team Emirates star in resurgent form as he took a magnificent stage victory on the first summit finish of this year’s race.

The pair should be able to cool their heels and recover on what looks likely to be a calmer day, with a bunch sprint all but a certainty as Bordeaux hosts a stage finish of the Tour for the first time in 13 years.

The winner that day? Mark Cavendish, and all eyes will be on the Astana sprinter come the final kilometres as he continues his chase for a record-setting 35th stage win.

Follow all the latest updates from stage seven below:

Tour de France 2023 - Stage Seven

Advertisement

Tour de France 2023 stage 7 preview: Route map and profile of 145km from Mont de Marsan to Bordeaux

11:05 , Jack Rathborn

The 2023 Tour de France erupted in the Pyrenees with a slugfest between the major general classification contenders in the mountains.

Tadej Pogacar produced a stunning attack to win stage six on the summit finish at Cauterets and land a psychological blow in his duel with reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard. But Vingegaard had the consolation of taking the yellow jersey from the shoulders of Australia’s Jai Hindley, and leads Pogacar in the general classification by 25 seconds. It is set up to be a classic Tour de France.

Advertisement

There could well be a thrilling and closely fought fight for the overall win, but that can wait: this is a day for those podium hunters to take a well-earned break from the cut and thrust at the front and let the sprinters take the floor. Stage seven is one of very few sprint opportunities left in the race, and that means that while the GC contenders will be recuperating as much as possible, there will be plenty of stress among the sprint teams as they jostle to win the stage.

Tour de France stage 7 preview: Cavendish eyes fresh chance in Bordeaux sprint