Tour de France 2023 stage 5 preview: Route map and profile of 163km from Pau to Laruns

The 2023 Tour de France takes off for the high Pyrenees on Wednesday’s stage five.

After two hilly routes in Spanish Basque Country and two flat runs in French Basque Country, the serious yellow jersey contenders should come to the fore over the next two days, and we might find out a little more about the destiny of this year’s crown.

This 163km route from Pau to Laruns is flat for the first 70km, but then comes the first hors categorie climb of this year’s race, the Col du Soudet (15.2km at 7.2%). It is a long and gruelling drag to the top, and we can expect plenty in the peloton to get dropped here as the leaders crank up the pace. The yellow jersey, Adam Yates, said he expected “full gas” racing between the major contenders, despite the prospect of the giant Col du Tourmalet on Thursday.

That means two-time winner Tadej Pogacar, who is looking to win again after being dethroned last year, and reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard will likely go head to head and we could see some attacks here in the middle of the stage.

They may not be at the front, however: American rider Neilson Powless has made clear his desire to win the polka dot jersey and he will be determined to scurry up the road first to collect more King of the Mountains points to add to his early collection. Powless has generally be picking up one and two points for being the first over category three and four climbs, but the hors categorie ascents hold 20 KoM points for first place, and collecting those would put him in a strong position to go to the end of the race wearing polka dots.

Once over the Soudet, the riders will still face another tough climb, the category one Col de Marie Blanque (7.7km at 8.6%), shortly before the finish. If the breakaway is still at the front of the race by the top then it will have a strong chance of reaching the end for the stage win. The descent from Marie Blanque is fast, before a slight uphill drag of about 7km to the finish in Laruns.

The breakaway is likely to be caught be the sheer strength of the elite riders on what is a tough stage. Pogacar and Vingegaard could well win a stage like this and stamp their authority on the race. Look out for Tom Pidcock too; the Ineos rider can use the fast descents to his advantage.

Stage 5 route map and profile

Stage 5 map (letour)

Stage 5 profile (letour)

Start time

The stage is set to begin at around 12pm BST and is expected to finish at around 4.30pm BST.

Prediction

It is all set up for one of the big two to take hold of the yellow jersey. Vingegaard is so strong in the high mountains and is unlikely to get dropped at any point, but Pogacar has the speed to win on what is a relatively flat finish.